Cork IFC: Well-timed O’Sullivan goal lays groundwork for historic Boherbue win

Boherbue's Mikie O'Gorman and Michael Cussen (Glanmire) challenge for the ball in the Bon Secours Co. IAFC at Glantane Photo by John Tarrant

BON SECOURS COUNTY IFC

Boherbue 1-10

Glanmire 0-10

A scoring burst either side of the interval did much to signpost Boherbue’s victory over Glanmire in the opening round to the Bon Secours County IFC at Glantane.

Making their debut in the grade after winning the County JAFC last season, Boherbue put together a well-organised and efficient performance. With the sides deadlocked on three occasions in the opening half, Boherbue went on the ascendancy to jump four points ahead.

And on the restart, Boherbue picked up exactly where they had left off and a wonder Jerry O’Sullivan steered the reigning County Junior champions. That allowed Boherbue leapfrog nine points to the fore and though the tempo of the winners dropped with Glanmire kicking six points without reply, Boherbue refused to panic and deservedly held out for victory.

A comfortable win for Boherbue, team manager Conor O’Riordan well pleased at the outcome.

“We’re just coming up to intermediate ranks, it’s been a long wait in building towards the championship, forced to replace a number of players to injuries and travel. Some returned in recent weeks, that allowed us to undertake work as a group for this game, our start to the second half highlighted by the goal gave us the boost we needed,” he said.

A nip and tuck opening saw the sides well matched, Cathal McCarthy nudged Glanmire ahead only for Boherbue to grow into the game with a pair of points by David O’Connor. Glanmire regained the lead, well worked move gained reward with McCarthy and Daniel Molden obliged with points.

Glanmire looked to feed target man Michael Cussen but as the contest aged, Banteer rose to the challenge through the impact of Mikie O’Gorman, Denis O’Sullivan, Kevin Cremin and Andrew O’Connor.

And an impressive streak ran through the Boherbue attack, five consecutive points from the O’Connors’, Jerry, David and Andrew pushed the Duhallow men ahead. However Boherbue incurred a let off in the 29th min., a defence splitting Glanmire attack saw Killian Murphy blast the ball off the butt of the upright though Molden did point a resultant free.

Boherbue had the closing say to the first half, Jerry O’Connor pointed a free for a 0-8 to 0-4 advantage at the interval. Straight from the restart, Kerry returned to the fray meaning business, John Corkery fed Gerry O’Sullivan blasted home a cracker to the net.

Matters worsened for Glanmire, losing defender Eoghan Murphy to a second card, Boherbue adding to the tally courtesy of two points from David O’Connor. Trailing 1-10 to 0-4, Glanmire clearly had a mountain to climb yet they never flew the white flag of surrender.

With Boherbue dropping a gear, Glanmire waited until the 48th min to open their second half account from a James Crowley point after Boherbue ‘keeper Kevin Murphy saved surperbly from Cathal Crowley.

Bit by bit, Glanmire chipped away at the arrears with McCarthy and Crowley delivering a run of points to narrow the deficit to three deep into injury time. However the clock denied Glanmire a full revival, Boherbue clearly intent to hold what they banked in the opening 45 minutes.

For the championship babes, plenty of encouragement ahead of further tests down the road against Millstreet and Mitchelstown.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; M O’Gorman, D Buckley, C O’Keeffe; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, Andrew O’Connor 0-1; B Murphy, G O’Sullivan 1-1; L Moynihan, A Murphy, Alan O’Connor; J O’Connor 0-3 (0-2f), J Corkery, D O’Connor 0-5 (0-2f) Subs: D Sheehan for L Moynihan, J Daly for L Moynihan

GLANMIRE: O Barry; D Lynch, O Kelleher, B Murphy; D Kenneally, C O’Donovan, E Murphy; T Hourihan, J Kingston; T Leahy, D Molden 0-2f, K Murphy; C McCarthy 0-4, M Cussen, L Hackett Subs: J Crowley 0-3f for T Hourihan, K Kenneally for L Hackett, D Murray for T Leahy, J Kelleher for D Kenneally

REFEREE: C Murphy (Glanworth)