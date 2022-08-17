Cork IFC: Glanworth prove too crafty for Glenville

BON SECOURS COUNTY IFC

Glanworth 2-8

Glenville 0-5

Having lost their opening game to St Nicks, Glanworth's Intermediate footballers got their season back on track at Rathcormac on Friday evening when they ran out worthy winners over Glenville in the Bon Secours County IAFC.

Over the hour the winners shaded matters and helped by two second half goals by Philip Blackburne and Dave Pyne the final outcome was never in any danger. The opening stages saw Glenville start in a very positive manner.

Seán Desmond had a point from a 'mark' in the second minute and during the early stages they created a good few chances that they failed to capitalise on.

Instead it was Glanworth that got to grips as the half went on with Dave Pyne at centre forward most effective. Pyne had a point from a '45' and a free before he added a point from general play in the 19th minute after received a good pass from John O'Sullivan that moved them 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Glenville who continued to be very much off target had their second point in the 27th minute when Josh Cooke pointed a free. However it was the North Cork side that finished the half strongly.

Good work by Ross Murphy resulted in Dave Pyne kicking over from long range. They came close to a goal soon after when Jamie Fogarty set up the well placed Darragh O'Brien who was denied by the Glenville keeper David Quirke.

Nevertheless Glanworth continued to drive forward at every given opportunity. At the end of normal time Ger O'Neill and Jamie Fogarty worked the ball well out of the backline to set up Darragh O'Brien for well taken point. O'Brien added a free in injury time as Glanworth were full value for their 0-7 to 0-2 lead at the short whistle.

On the resumption Glenville needed a big start to have any chance of getting back into contention. However this was not the case as Glanworth who had some good displays by William Blackburne, Jamie Fogarty, Ross Murphy, Philip Blackburne, Sean Finn, Jack Coughlan, John O'Sullivan and Dave Pyne that stretched their lead in the 32nd minute when Philip Blackburne was at the end of a very good Glanworth movement to score the games opening goal.

Josh Cooke responded with a point for Glenville but they were dealt a blow soon after when they had a player sent to the line. Scores were at a premium for the rest of the third quarter with just one more score registered when Ross Murphy set up the impressive Philip Blackburne for a fine point in the 44th minute as they moved 1-8 to 0-3 clear.

Glenville refused to give in. In the last 10 minutes they enjoyed their best spell with Shane O'Reilly, Joe Carver, Kevin O'Neill, Sean Desmond, Brendan Lehane and substitute Colin O'Keeffe trying very hard. Colin O'Keeffe pointed two frees in the 55th and 56th minutes.

They were unable to get any closer with the winners scoring their second goal two minutes from the end of normal time when a kick-out by keeper Ciaran Cotter saw Ger O'Neill, Dave Pyne and Pierre O'Driscoll link up well with Pyne getting through to finish to the end from close range as they ran out decisive winners.

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, J Blackburne, W Blackburne, T Condon, P Blackburne 1-1, G O'Neill, J Fogarty, S Finn, J Walsh 0-1, R Murphy, D Pyne 1-4 (0-1f, 0-1 '45'), D O'Brien 0-2 (0-1f), S Condon, J O'Sullivan, J Coughlan Subs: P O'Driscoll for J Coughlan (blood), J Coughlan for P O'Driscoll, P Hannon for J Walsh, P O'Driscoll for J O'Sullivan, E Sheehan for S Condon

GLENVILLE: D Quirke, T Dinan, E Delahunt,. D Sheehan, D O'Sullivan, J Carver, S O'Reilly, C Fitzgerald, K O'Neill, J O'Riordan, B Lehane, D McCarthy, J Cooke 0-2, S Desmond 0-1 'mark', S Curtin Subs: D Farrell for J O'Riordan (inj), C O'Keeffe 0-2f for D McCarthy, A Desmond for J Cooke

REFEREE: Peter Finnegan (Douglas)