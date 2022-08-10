Cork IAHC: Sarsfields power past Meelin in second round clash

Jack Curtin (Meelin) and Darragh Long (Sarsfielfds) seek out the sliothar in the Co-Op Superstores Co. IAHC. Picture John Tarrant

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY IAHC

Sarsfields 2-22

Meelin 0-13

The County Intermediate A Hurling Championship continues to be an unhappy hunting ground for Meelin on incurring a defeat to Sarsfields in Round 2 to the 2022 campaign at sunny Mourneabbey.

Though the Duhallow side enjoyed spells of possession, they struggled to get any structure to their game, that contrasted to Sarsfields second team, operating at a different level. By the completion of two outings in the Group, a contrasting scenario for the two teams, Sars assured of a place in the knockout phase while back to back losses for Meelin put them in a battle against Mayfield in a bid to stave off relegation.

Having performed poorly against Kildorrery during the second half the previous week, to their credit, Meelin fought to the end on this occasion, acknowledged by Sars manager John O'Connor.

“At Intermediate level, being a second team in a club, we want lads to support the senior team, play well and be confident in fast and direct hurling. We spoke to Meelin after the game, it's all about competing, last season, we lost a county final, it's all about getting up and going again, currently, we're just that bit ahead of Meelin,” he said.

Meelin did take an early lead from the stick of Michael McAulliffe only for Patrick O'Driscoll to reply for Sars. Indeed Sars imposed themselves on the game in the next attack, Daniel Roche, the instigator for Jame Flannery to flick home a goal.

That score allowed Sarsfields to dictate the terms of engagement, shooting eight of the next nine points to enjoy a commanding 1-9 to 0-2 advantage at the close of quarter one.

Meelin offered a recovery, points to James Forrest, William Murphy and Nicholas offered encouragement to remain adrift 1-14 to 0-5 at the interval. And the restart, Sars maintained a buoyant effort, a run of points added by substitute Darragh Long, O'Driscoll, Seán Higgins and Jamie Flannery.

Meelin remained under pressure yet there was no relinquishing the reins through the brave efforts of James Moynihan, Moss O'Keeffe, Ciaran Curtin, Murphy and Forrest.

Indeed, Meelin enjoyed some degree of comfort from points to Forrest, Linehan, McAuilliffe and Shane Curtin.

However Sarsfields consolidated their position, a crisply taken goal from Rory O'Brien confirmed their superiority at the finishing line. Victory assures Sarsfields a place in the knockout phase before they tackle Kildorrery in a top of the table clash in the concluding Group game.

Far more important business for Meelin, they will need a positive return from their tussle against Mayfield if they are to erase relegation fears.

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; K Walsh, N Fitzpatrick, C English; J O'Leary, D Roche, A Hackett; I Burke, E Murphy 0-1; S Higgins 0-3, J Flannery 1-2, R O'Brien 1-2; P O'Driscoll 0-10(0-5f), E Gaffey, B Nodwell 0-2 Subs: D Long 0-1 for B Nodwell (ht), J Leahy 0-1 for J O'Leary (51)

MEELIN: J Moynihan; S Geaney, M O'Keeffe, B Carroll; T J Twomey, S Curtin 0-1, S Hehir; J Forrest 0-6 (0-4f), Ciaran Curtin; N Linehan 0-2f, W Murphy 0-2, J O'Callaghan; J Curtin, M McAulliffe 0-2, J McAulliffe Subs: D Buckley for N Linehan (40), J O'Sullivan for J O'Callaghan (45), D Carroll for T J Twomey (50), Cian Curtin for W Murphy (52), M Daly for J McAulliffe (54)

REFEREE: C Dineen (Douglas)