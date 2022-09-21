Cork IAFC: Seán Walsh the hero for Mitchelstown as they see off Dromtariffe

Cork star Cathail O'Mahony shot five points, four frees, for Mitchelstown against Dromtariffe on the weekend Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC QUARTER-FINAL

Mitchelstown 1-9

Dromtarriffe 0-11

Seán Walsh was certainly the hero for Mitchelstown at Kanturk on Saturday when his two injury time points saw the North Cork side snatch victory from Dromtarriffe's when they clashed in the Bon Secours Intermediate AFC quarter-final.

Up to this stage Dromtarriffe who led for 60 minutes gave a great account of themselves. They looked the better side as they seemed to have got the better over a fancied Mitchelstown side.

In a dramatic finish Mitchelstown got back on parity at 0-10 to 1-7, but it was Dromtarriffe that hit the front again in stoppage time when the their top marksman Conor O'Callaghan punched over what seemed to be the match winning score.

However, Mitchelstown dug deep in additional time. They looked to have secured extra-time when Seán Walsh kicked over a great point. Indeed it was Walsh that took matters into his own hands moments later when he picked up possession to score to see them progress to the semi-finals.

The opening stages saw Dromtarriffe hit the front early on as they took the game to their opponents from the offset. They gained control in the key half backline and midfield sectors early on that ensured a constant supply to their forwards where Conor O'Callaghan in particular was in devastating form. The Duhallow side got the scoring underway within seconds of the throw in when O'Callaghan kicked over a great point.

It was all Dromtarriffe, Conor O'Callaghan accounted of the next three points before they came very close to stretching their lead further in the 16th minute when a pin point pass by Evan Murphy saw Daniel O'Keeffe get inside the Mitchelstown full-back line only to be denied by a great save by the Mitchelstown keeper Luke Hanna who prevented a certain goal.

Dromtarriffe who also had some very good displays by Seán Howard, Michael O'Brien, Jack Murphy, Tomas Howard, Michael Healy, Evan Murphy and Daniel O'Keeffe continued to set the pace and they moved 0-5 to no score clear soon after when Conor O'Callaghan and Evan Murphy combined well to set up Killian O'Sullivan for a well taken point.

Mitchelstown with limited possession were finding it impossible to make headway. They dropped a number of efforts for points short and they were dealt capably by the Dromtarriffe keeper Dan Mann.

In the 26th minute Mitchelstown finally got their account up and running when a foul on Shane Beston resulted in Cathail O'Mahony kicking over a free. The Avondhu side rallied well in the closing moments and came very close to scoring two late goals.

Aaron O'Brien's effort for a point came back off the upright while in injury time Sean O'Sullivan was narrowly wide when put through by Cathail O'Mahony.

Just before the half time whistle Michael Healy and Cathail O'Mahony traded late points as Dromtarriffe were more than full value for their 0-6 to 0-2 lead at the short whistle.

On the restart Mitchelstown were quick into the action. They kicked two early wides before Seán Walsh set up Mark Keane for a point in the 33rd minute. Dromtarriffe's response was instant and in their next attack a sweeping movement set up substitute Darren O'Connor for a point.

At this stage an improved Mitchelstown side were certainly having their share of chances. In the 36th minute they struck for the goal they so badly needed when James Sheehan, Cathail O'Mahony and Seán Walsh linked up well to set up Shane Beston who finished to the net 0-7 to 1-3.

In a keenly contested half Dromtarriffe responded when Daniel O'Keeffe set up wing-back Thomas Howard for a point. The Duhallow side were also guilty of squandering a couple of scoring chances and instead it was Cathail O'Mahony and Brian O'Keeffe that swapped a point as Dromtarriffe held a 0-9 to 1-4 lead as the game headed into the last quarter.

Dromtarriffe moved three clear with ten minutes of normal time remaining when Evan Murphy pointed a free. With time running out Mitchelstown upped their efforts once again with Mark Keane, Shane Beston, Dave Dineen, Cathail O'Mahony and Seán Walsh making their presence felt.

O'Mahony had a point from a free with Seán O'Sullivan setting up Dylan Reidy-Price for a point in the 55th minute that left a point between the teams. Mitchelstown went in search of the equalising score and as they pushed forward they should have conceded an certain score two minutes later when Dromtarriffe intercepted a Mitchelstown attack.

The Duhallow outfit broke down the field as speed and a four man movement saw them kick what proved to be a very costly wide. This was a huge let off for Mitchelstown and in the first minute of stoppage time they drew level when Cathail O'Mahony kicked a fine free from out near the side line 0-10 to 1-7.

In a dramatic finish Dromtarriffe hit the front when a three man movement saw Conor O'Callaghan punch over. Mitchelstown who were reduced to 14 players at this stage refused to give in.

Seán Walsh kicked a great point under pressure to tie matters and extra time seemed destined. However Mitchelstown continued to battle away and deep in stoppage they produced the match winning score.

A good clearance by James Mullins found Dylan Reidy-Price and he set up Sean Walsh for the all important score that snatched victory from Dromtarriffe at the death.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, L Finn, F Herlihy, K Roche, J O'Sullivan, J Mullins, C Hyland, P Magee, M Keane 0-1, D Dineen, S Beston 1-0, S Walsh 0-2, J Sheehan, A O'Brien, C O'Mahony 0-5 (0-4f) Subs: S O'Sullivan for J O'Sullivan (inj), S Cahill for A O'Brien, D Reidy-Price 0-1 for J Sheehan, S Kenneally for P Magee, R Donegan for L Finn (blood)

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann, R Daly, M O'Brien, S Howard, A Daly, J Murphy, T Howard 0-1, A Buckley, M Healy 0-1, J Kelleher, E Murphy 0-1f, B O'Keeffe 0-1, K O'Sullivan 0-1, D O'Keeffe, C O'Callaghan 0-5 (0-1f) Subs: D O'Connor 0-1 for A Daly, M Dennehy for J Kelleher, S O'Sullivan for R Daly, S Coyne for M Healy (inj)

REFEREE: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown)