Cork IAFC: Mitchelstown never troubled by Millstreet

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Mitchelstown 2-18

Millstreet 0-5

As the scoreline suggests Mitchelstown were never troubled by Millstreet in the Bon Secours County Intermediate (A) FC at Ballyclough on Sunday evening.

From the offset last year’s beaten finalists Mitchelstown gained supremacy in key sectors as they built up a commanding lead. Shane Beston and Cathail O'Mahony reeled off early points before Millstreet got their account up and running in the 8th minute when Michael Vaughan pointed a free.

Still it was Mitchelstown that were showing the greater urgency. Their half backline and midfield areas strongly supported their forwards as they surged forward where Cathail O'Mahony was in superb form at corner forward finishing with a personal tally of 2-5.

Points by O'Mahony (three), Shane Beston and Dave Dineen moved them 0-8 to 0-3 in front before Millstreet came close to scoring a goal in the 20th minute when Tomas Walsh's effort was deflected out for a '45.

However, it was Mitchelstown that finished the half in a flurry. They added 2-3 without reply, the goals coming when a great pass by Mark Keane set up Cathail O'Mahony who finished to the net in the 28th minute with O'Mahony scoring his second goal in injury time that all but finished the contest when leading by 2-11 to 0-3 at the break.

The second half was a low scoring encounter. The winners added seven more points throughout the second half by Pa Magee (two), James Sheehan, Shane Cahill, Aaron O'Brien, Seán Walsh and Joseph O'Sullivan.

Millstreet tried hard but they found it very difficult to break down a solid Mitchelstown defence. Tomas Walsh had a point from a free in the 47th minute with substitute David O'Donovan getting their second five minutes later when his effort at goal was saved by the Mitchelstown keeper Luke Hanna at the expense of a point.

In the end it was Mitchelstown that ran out easy winners.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, F Herlihy, J Mullins, C Hyland, P Molly, J O'Sullivan 0-1, M Keane, P Magee 0-2, D Dineen 0-1, S Beston 0-2, S Walsh 0-1, J Sheehan 0-2 (0-1f), S Cahill 0-3, C O'Mahony 2-5 (0-2f) Subs: R Donegan for J Mullins (inj), A O'Brien 0-1f for S Beston, S Kenneally for D Dineen

MILLSTREET: D Twomey, L Murphy, A Murphy, B O'Connor, L O'Donoghue, O Murphy, R Murphy, J O'Mahony, P Dineen, D Cashman, M Vaughan 0-2f, D Buckley 0-1, T Walsh 0-1f, T Sheehan, M Murphy Subs: T Healy for J O'Mahony (inj), E O'Mahony for M Vaughan (inj), D O'Donovan 0-1 for D Cashman (inj)

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)