Cork IAFC: Kilshannig shocked by Adrigole

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Adrigole 1-13

Kilshannig 0-9

A fancied-Kilshannig side were well beaten in the Bon Secours County IAFC at Kilmichael on Sunday by Adrigole.

In the second minute the winners forced a penalty that David Harrington pointed. Kilshannig were denied by the crossbar soon after. Jack Twomey levelled. In the 10th minute good play by Ciaran O'Sullivan led a fine Jack Twomey point.

Further pressure by the Avondhu side led to a pointed free by Kieran Twomey. Sean Shea with a long range free kept Adrigole in touch. Good play out of defence by Conor Murphy and Bill Curtin led to a Jack Twomey point.

At the end of the first quarter Tom Cunningham made a good run releasing Darragh O'Sullivan for a great point. Adrigole battled back well. Sean Shea worked well for David Harrington who pointed.

Ciaran O'Sullivan landed a fine Kilshannig point after a four man attack. In the 25th minute Darragh O'Sullivan placed Kieran Twomey who opened up a four point lead 0-7 to 0-3. The Beara side finished very strong adding three late points that had them within a point at half time 0-7 to 0-6.

Adrigole dominated the second half completely. David Harrington levelled and Cian O'Shea edged them ahead following a quickly taken 'mark'. Eoin O'Sullivan made a vital interception that led to a foul with Kieran Twomey pointing the free 0-8 each.

Seán Shea and Ciaran O'Sullivan exchanged a point 0-9 each. Kilshannig failed to score in the final quarter. The youthful Adrigole side with many of them under 22 ran riot.

They took control in the half backline and midfield sectors. Rapid points by David Harrington (free) Jason Harrington and Charlie O'Sullivan after good play by Jason and David Harrington opened up a lead 0-12 to 0-9.

Kilshannig tried very hard to get back in contention Gerard Shea was about to be replaced in the 59th minute but he scored a goal and a point to see his side take a seven-point win and they now have a very good chance of making the knock-out stages.

Kilshannig have still to play Gabriel Rangers while Adrigole will meet Ballydesmond.

ADRIGOLE: W O'Sullivan, L Harrington, F Carey, C O'Neill, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, S Shea 0-2 (0-1f), S O'Sullivan, C O'Sullivan 0-1, N O'Sullivan, Cian O'Shea 0-2 (0-1 ',mark'), J Harrington 0-1, G Shea 1-1, T O'Sullivan, D Harrington 0-5 (0-1f 0-1 pen), Connie Shea 0-1 Subs: Darragh O'Sullivan for T Sullivan, C Carey for Cian O'Shea, Conor O'Shea for D Harrington

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, J Cronin, E Burke, C Murphy, B Guerin, B Curtin, S Murphy, J Twomey 0-3, C O'Sullivan 0-2, T Cunningham, M Twomey, K O'Hanlon, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-1, K Twomey 0-3 (0-2f), E O'Sullivan Subs: Diarmuid O'Sullivan for M Twomey, J Kearney for K O'Hanlon, K O'Connell for J Cronin, E Healy for E O'Sullivan

REFEREE: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers)