Cork IAFC: Kilshannig always in control against Ballydesmond

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Kilshannig 3-18

Ballydesmond 0-7

Kilshannig served notice of their intentions in the Bon Secours County Intermediate AFC at Banteer on Saturday evening when they emerged comprehensive winners over Ballydesmond.

Despite the Duhallow side getting the scoring underway by Donnacha O'Connor in the second minute it was Kilshannig that set the tone for the remainder of the game with Bill Curtin, Ciaran O'Sullivan, Jack Twomey, Michael Twomey, Tom Cunningham, Eoin Healy and Owen O'Sullivan heavily involved as they as built up a commanding lead.

Ciaran O'Sullivan and Tom Cunningham had a point each before Owen O'Sullivan scored the first of their three goals in the 12th minute 1-2 to 0-1. Kieran Twomey, Eoin Healy and Darragh O'Sullivan added points before Donnacha O'Connor chipped in with Ballydesmond's second point in the 25th minute.

Kilshannig came close to scoring a second goal soon after when Darragh O'Sullivan cut in along the end line and he was denied by a vital save by the Ballydesmond keeper Denis Ring, In stoppage time David Guiney added a late point for the winners as they held a 1-7 to 0-2 lead at the short whistle.

On the changeover Ballydesmond tried hard with Donnacha O'Connor, Brendan O'Leary, Shane Kelly, Sean Cronin and Donal O'Connor making an impression but try as they might they had to give way to a far superior Kilshannig side.

Early points by Donnacha O'Connor (2) Brendan O'Leary and Darragh Moynihan gave them a lifeline as they trailed 1-9 to 0-6 by the 40th minute. However it was all Kilshannig from here on.

They stretched their lead 1-14 to 0-6 before a pin point delivery by Jack Twomey set up Kieran Twomey for a well taken goal in the 50th minute. They struck for a 3rd goal three minutes from the end of normal time by Owen O'Sullivan as they ran out easy winners.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, J Cronin, E Burke, C Murphy, D Guiney 0-1, B Curtin, S Murphy, J Twomey, C O'Sullivan 0-2, T Cunningham 0-3 (0-2f), M Twomey, E Healy 0-1, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-2, K Twomey 1-5 (0-2f, 0-1 45'), O O'Sullivan 2-0 Subs: K O'Connell 0-1 for M Twomey (inj), K Murphy for E Healy, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1 for Darragh O'Sullivan, J Kearney 0-2 for T Cunningham, B Creedon for J Twomey

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring, C Lenihan, D Kelly, N O'Connor, C Dunlea, S Cronin, K O'Connell 0-1, S Kelly, Donal O'Connor, R Flynn, Donnacha O'Connor 0-4 (0-3f), S Murphy, B O'Leary 0-1, W O'Connor, B Lenihan Subs: K Murphy for C Dunlea (inj), D Moynihan 0-1 for B Lenihan (inj), D Hayes for W O'Connor, M Collins for K Murphy, J O'Leary for S Kelly (inj)

REFEREE: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)