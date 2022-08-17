Cork IAFC: Kildorrery enjoy convincing victory over St Nicks

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Kildorrery 2-13

St Nick's 0-7

Kildorrery threw the race for qualifying for the knockout stages of their Count IAFC group wide open when a great team effort saw them run out convincing victors over St Nicks at Glenville on Sunday.

As it stands in the concluding round Kildorrery face Glanworth in an all North Cork derby while St Nick's face Glenville in the other game with all four teams still in with a chance of making it to the knock-out stages depending on results.

On Sunday last Kildorrery were the better team from start to finish and had some outstanding display in Cormac Ó Baoil, Ian Butler, Darren McNamara, Dylan Kent, James O'Sullivan, William Fouhy, Jamie O'Gorman, Peter O'Brien, Luke Keating and James McEniry.

The North Cork side were on the front foot from the offset and got off to the best possible start when Dylan Kent and Jamie O'Gorman linked up well to set up Luke Keating for a goal.

Some great movements saw Jamie O'Gorman (two) and Peter O'Brien add points by the 11th minute as they moved 1-3 to 0-1 in front the St Nicks point coming by Stephen O'Callaghan.

O'Callaghan accounted for the next two scores as the City side closed the margin to 1-3 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter. At this stage the youthful Kildorrery were creating most of the running with their half-back line strongly supporting their forward line as they surged forward at every given opportunity.

In the 18th minute Ian Butler and William Fouhy worked well to set up the hardworking James O'Sullivan for a fine point. At the other end the Kildorrery keeper Tony Watson made a good clearance off his line when a long ball by Dean Brosnan dropped short on the Kildorrery goal line.

William Fouhy and Danny Morris traded a point by the 26th minute. In injury time Kildorrery's Fintan Daly got across to make a vital interception from Darragh Milner that prevented a goal scoring chance as Kildorrery were full value for their 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

On the changeover St Nicks were expected to up their efforts greatly but it never transpired with Kildorrery setting the pace again in this half. The Avondhu side got the scoring underway in the 32nd minute when a quickly taken side line by Darren McNamara found Peter O'Brien who set up Jamie O'Gorman for a great point.

St Nicks got their second half account up and running when Liam Coughlan pointed from long range in the 34th minute. Moments later the Kildorrery keeper Tony Watson denied the City side a goal scoring chance when he came off his line to make a vital clearance.

Kildorrery moved double scores in front three minutes later when Kieran Hurley cut through to punch over from close range 1-7 to 0-5. St Nicks response was instant with Kenneth McCarthy / Coade combining well with Eoin Downey who pointed.

Kildorrery were finding scores much easier to come at this juncture. Peter O'Brien had a point. From the resultant kick-out Shane Fitzgerald won possession to set up Jamie O'Gorman who pointed from a tight angle 1-9 to 0-6.

St Nicks stayed in touch when wing back Sean Horgan kicked over a great point. However, Kildorrery were still showing the greater urgency and they came close to a second goal at the mid way stage when a five man movement set up Luke Keating who was denied by a great save by the St Nicks keeper Eddie Fuller at the expense of a '45 that Anthony Crowley kicked over.

In the 50th minute good work by James McEniry and Sean Cunningham saw Darren McNamara kick over from a difficult angle as they moved 1-11 to 0-7 clear. In their next attack they finished the game as a contested when Jamie O'Gorman and Timmy O'Sullivan were heavily involved when Peter O'Brien got through to score their second goal.

It was all Kildorrery from here. Ian Butler intercepted a St Nick's clearance in the 54th minute and he turned provider for Jamie O'Gorman who kicked over a great point.

O'Gorman added another point in the final moments from a free as they ran out comfortable winners in the end by a 12-point margin.

KILDORRERY: T Watson, I Butler, C O'Baoil, F Daly, A Crowley 0-1 '45', J McEniry, D McNamara 0-1, S Fitzgerald, D Kent, K Hurley 0-1, W Fouhy 0-1, J O'Sullivan 0-1, J O'Gorman 0-6, P O'Brien 1-2, L Keating 1-0 Subs: Pierce Pigott for W Fouhy (inj), T O'Sullivan for K Hurley (inj), S Cunningham for J O'Sullivan (inj), C Harrington for L Keating, J Hunter for S Fitzgerald (inj)

ST NICKS: E Fuller, D Dunlea, R Byrne, C Horgan, A Hosford, A Evans, S Horgan 0-1, K McCarthy/Coade, E Downey 0-1, S O'Callaghan 0-3 (0-2f), D Brosnan, R Long, R Brosnan, D Morris 0-1, D Milner Subs: L Coughlan 0-1 for A Evans (inj), D Busteed for S O'Callaghan (inj), L Quilligan for D Milner, A Lordan for R Brosnan (inj), D Milner for D Morris

REFEREE: Jerry Kelleher (St Johns)