Cork IAFC: Kildorrery and Glenville finish in stalemate

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Kildorrery 0-12

Glenville 0-12

A draw was a fitting result in this Bon Secours County IAFC game at Killavullen on Friday evening between Kildorrery and Glenville.

Both sides had their moments. Jamie O'Gorman opened with a 4th minute free for Kildorrery. Seán Desmond levelled in the seventh minute. Joe Dennehy added a point for the Imokilly side. Desmond followed with another point in the 10th minute 0-3 to 0-1.

Kildorrery missed three good goal scoring chances in a six minute spell. Anthony Crowley pointed from long range. Glenville did well in midfield and Sean Desmond kicked a fine point. Josh Cooke added two points as they moved 0-7 to 0-3 clear when Brendan Lehane pointed.

Kildorrery made a good recovery, James McEniry worked well for Dylan Kent who pointed. Peter O'Brien added a point. Further Kildorrery pressure in the closing moments saw Jamie O'Gorman and James Keating with points force level at the break 0-7 each.

Early in the second half Kildorrery keeper Tony Watson saved well from Sean Desmond. Points for the 'Hill' by James Keating and Jamie O'Gorman (free) opened up a two point lead. James McEniry pointed under pressure.

Kildorrery went a long while without a score. Glenville who had not scored for almost 20 minutes fought back well with Kevin O'Neill, Shane O'Reilly, Brendan Lehane, Seán Desmond and Josh Cooke in great form.

They had their first score of the second half in the 46th minute by Seamus Curtin. Josh Cooke (2) and Kevin O'Neill added points as Glenville moved 0-12 to 0-10 clear at the end of normal time. Seven minute of injury time were played with Kildorrery thundering into the game with fine displays by Darren McNamara, James Keating, Peter O'Brien, Shane Fitzgerald, Dylan Kent, Fintan Daly and James McEniry. Anthony Crowley pointed from a '45.

In the last minute of injury time James Keating pointed following a four man attack. The final whistle followed with both sides sharing the spoils.

KILDORRERY: T Watson, I Butler, C O'Baoill, F Daly, A Crowley 0-2 (0-1 '45'), J Keating 0-3, D McNamara, S Fitzgerald, D Kent 0-1, J O'Gorman 0-4 (0-2f), W Fouhy, J O'Sullivan, J McEniry 0-1, P O'Brien 0-1, L Keating Subs: P Pigott for J O'Sullivan, S Cunningham for J O'Gorman, K Hurley for D Kent (inj)

GLENVILLE: D Quirke, T Dinan, K O'Neill 0-1, D Sheehan, D O'Sullivan, J Carver, S O'Reilly, C Fitzgerald, E Delahunt, J O'Riordan, B Lehane 0-1, D McCarthy, J Dennehy 0-1, S Desmond 0-4, J Cooke 0-4 (0-2f) Subs: S Curtin 0-1 for J Dennehy (inj) D Farrell for J O'Riordan, D McCarthy for C Fitzgerald. J O'Riordan for D O'Sullivan (inj)

REFEREE: Jerry Kelleher (St. John's)