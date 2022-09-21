Cork IAFC: Goals vital as Aghabullogue overcome Kildorrery

27 February 2022; A general view of a goal mouth before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kildare and Dublin at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC QUARTER-FINAL

Aghabullogue 3-9

Kildorrery 1-10

Aghabullogue progressed to the semi finals of the Bon Secours Intermediate AFC when they ran out worthy winners over Kildorrery at Mallow on Sunday.

In a keenly contested opening half very little separated the teams. Jamie O'Gorman got the scoring underway when he pointed for the Avondhu side in the fourth minute.

Aghabullogue struck for the first of their three goals soon after when a good pass by the hard-working Brian Dineen found David Thompson who was upended in the square and a penalty awarded.

The resultant spot kick was coolly dispatched to the Kildorrery net by Thompson in the eight minute as they moved 1-0 to 0-1 clear. Evan O'Sullivan followed with a free for the Muskerry side moments later as they looked to have a grip on proceedings.

Kildorrery regrouped well from this early set back and they enjoyed their fair share of possession for the remainder of the half. In the 14th minute Anthony Crowley, Shane Fitzgerald and Peter O'Brien combined well to set up James O'Sullivan for a well taken point.

Shane Fitzgerald added a long range effort before the Avondhu side were back on level terms in the 23rd minute when Peter O'Brien pointed after Conor Kent and Jamie O'Gorman linked up well 0-4 to 1-1.

In the run up to the break exchanges were close. David Thompson with a free edged Aghabullogue ahead only to be pegged back in the 27th minute when Kildorrery's Jamie O'Gorman responded in kind.

In injury time Kildorrery hit the front when a good movement saw William Fouhy kick over. Aghabullogue responded through a David Thompson free that left it all to play for when tied at the interval at 0-6 to 1-3.

On the resumption Kildorrery were first into the action but four wides in the opening minutes meant they were unable to reflect their early authority on the scoreboard.

Instead it was the Aghabullogue challenge that slowly gathered momentum with Paul Ring, Ryan Dennehy, Brian Dineen, John Corkery, Evan O'Sullivan, Matthew Bradley, Adam Murphy, David Thompson and Cialan O'Sullivan playing leading roles from here to the end.

In the 39th minute a huge kickout by their keeper John Buckley saw Brian Dineen and Evan O'Sullivan work well to set up David Thompson for a point. Moments later good work by Adam Murphy released Cialan O'Sullivan for a fine point 1-5 to 0-6.

Aghabullogue were creating most of the running at this juncture and in the 42nd minute Evan O'Sullivan, Brian Dineen, Matthew Bradley and John Corkery were heavily involved when David Thompson breached the Kildorrery backline for his second goal of the game.

Jamie O'Gorman kept Kildorrery in touch with a free but it was Aghabullogue that found scores much easier to come by with David Thompson (2) and John Corkery with a points moving them 2-8 to 0-7 clear by the 53rd minute.

Kildorrery who had some good displays by Fintan Daly, William Fouhy, Jamie O'Gorman, Conor Kent, Shane Fitzgerald and Peter O'Brien battled to the end. Anthony Crowley had a goal scoring effort from a tight angle well saved by the Aghabullogue keeper John Buckley.

Nevertheless a late rally by the North Cork outfit saw Jamie O'Gorman reel off three points while at the end of normal time a great solo run by William Fouhy set up O'Gorman for a goal that set up a grandstand finale when in arrears 2-9 to 1-10.

Just when Kildorrery looked like closing the margin further it was Aghabullogue that put an end to their opponents interest in this year’s championship when John Corkery set up Brian Dineen for a well taken goal.

This was soon greeted by the final whistle with Aghabullogue marching on to meet Boherbue in one of the semi finals with Kilshannig facing Mitchelstown in the other.

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley, P Dilworth, S Tarrant, T Long, B Casey, P Ring, C Smyth, R Dennehy, B Dineen 1-0, D Quinlan, E O'Sullivan 0-1f, P O'Sullivan, D Thompson 2-5 (0-3f, 1-0 pen), C O'Sullivan 0-1, J Corkery 0-2 Subs: M Bradley for P O'Sullivan, A Murphy for T Long, P Twomey for S Tarrant, N Barry Murphy for D Quinlan, I Barry-Murphy for D Thompson

KILDORRERY: T Watson, I Butler, C O'Baoil, F Daly, C Kent, W Fouhy 0-1, D McNamara, S Fitzgerald 0-1, D Kent, A Crowley, Pierce Pigott, J O'Sullivan 0-1, L Keating, P O'Brien 0-1, J O'Gorman 1-6 (0-4f) Subs: M Walsh for P Pigott (inj) T O'Sullivan for D Kent, K Hurley for L Keating, C Harrington for J O'Sullivan, S Cunningham for A Crowley

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)