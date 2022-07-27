Cork IAFC: Glanworth lose out to St Nicks in first round contest

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

St Nicks 4-8

Glanworth 1-13

The Cork County Club championships got underway at Glenville on Thursday evening when St Nicks and Glanworth clashed in the Bons Secours Intermediate A FC where the City side helped by three first half goals emerged deserving winners over the North Cork side.

The opening half saw the physically stronger St Nicks set the pace with Andy Evans. Kenneth McCarthy/Coade, Donagh Coughlan, Dean Brosnan and Ryan Long making their presence felt from the throw in.

They got the scoring underway in the third minute when Dean Brosnan kicked over before they struck for the first of their four goals soon after when Robert Brosnan set up Ryan Long for a well taken goal.

Glanworth with limited possession in this half steadied the ship when Darragh O'Brian kicked over two fine points by the eighth minute. Still it was St Nicks that were exerting most of the pressure.

Great work by Scott Cronin resulted in Darragh Milner kicking over before a free by Stephen O'Callaghan in the 11th minute moved the winners 1-3 to 0-2 in front. Glanworth replied when Thomas Condon, Ger O'Neill, Ross Murphy and Emmet Sheehan combined well to set up Darragh O'Brien for his third point of the game.

The resultant kickout by St Nick's keeper Eddie Fuller was won by Glanworth's Dave Pyne who in turn set up Ger O'Neill who kicked over from long range. At the other end St Nick's Dean Brosnan added another point for his side and he was heavily involved with their second goal in the 19th minute when his delivery was finished to the net by Darragh Milner that made it 2-4 to 0-4.

Further pressure saw the City side come very close to a 3rd goal two minutes later when Stephen O'Callaghan cut through the Glanworth defence but his effort went narrowly over the crossbar for a point.

Glanworth stayed in touch when Darragh O'Brien pointed. In the run up to the break both teams traded a late goal. St Nick's looked on course to hold a comfortable lead at the interval when James Morrissey and Dean Brosnan linked up well to set up Robert Brosnan who finished to the net from a tight angle.

Glanworth responded in injury time when John O'Sullivan set up Darragh O'Brien who dispatched to the bottom corner of the St Nick's net as they trailed at the break by 3-5 to 1-5.

On the resumption St Nick's were quick to get the scoring underway when Dean Brosnan pointed an early free that opened up a seven point advantage. However as the half went on Glanworth gained a foothold on proceedings with Philip Blackburn, Seán Finn, Dave Pyne, Darragh O'Brien, Seán Finn, Stephen Condon and Shane O'Riordan thundering their way back into the tie.

Shane O'Riordan had a point before they came very close to scoring a second goal in the 42nd minute when Shane O'Riordan and Ross Murphy combined well to set up Dave Pyne whose effort at goal was cleared off the line by a St Nick's defender at the expense of a '45' that Pyne eventually converted.

The Avondhu side were full of running at this stage as they pressed hard onto the St Nick's backline, Sean Finn set up Dave Pyne for a well taken point and it was followed by a fine point from Stephen Condon in the 46th minute that set up an interesting finish when three points separated the teams 3-6 to 1-9.

Over the next couple of minutes Ryan Long and Darragh O'Brien traded a free that certainly left it all to play for. Glanworth looked like reducing the deficit further but it was St Nick's that started to weather their opponents second half onslaught.

In the 51st minute Lee Quilligan and James Morrissey worked well to set up substitute Robert Downey for a point. In their next attack they struck for what proved to be a decisive fourth goal when Dean Brosnan set up Lee Quilligan who netted to surge them 4-8 to 1-10 in front.

Glanworth refused to yield. They had three late points by Dave Pyne, Darragh O'Brien and Seán Finn, but it was not enough with the aul saying that 'goals wins matches' certainly the case as St Nick's emerged victors.

ST NICKS: E Fuller, D Dunlea, S Cronin, C Horgan, A Evans, K McCarthy/Coade, S Horgan, L Forde, J Morrissey, D Coughlan, D Brosnan 0-3 (0-1f), S O'Callaghan 0-2 (0-1f), D Milner 1-1, R Brosnan, R Long 1-1 (0-1f) Subs: L Quilligan 1-0 for R Brosnan (inj), D Morris for D Coughlan, D Busteed for K McCarthy/Coade, R Downey 0-1 for D Milner, E Downey for S O'Callaghan,

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, J Blackburn, W Blackburn, T Condon, P Blackburn, G O'Neill 0-1, J Fitzgibbon, R Murphy, S Finn 0-1, D O'Brien 1-6 (0-2f), D Pyne 0-3 (0-1 '45, 0-1f), , E Sheehan, S Condon 0-1, J O'Sullivan, S O'Riordan 0-1 Subs: J Coughlan for E Sheehan, P Hannon for J Coughlan (blood), J Coughlan for P Hannon, P Hannon for J Coughlan (inj),

REFEREE: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)