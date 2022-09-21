Cork IAFC: Cunningham shines as Kilshannig advance to semi final past Glanworth

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Kilshannig 1-12

Glanworth 1-8

An outstanding display by second half substitute Tom Cunningham had a major difference in the outcome of this Bon Secours County IAFC quarter-final at Kildorrery on Saturday.

Glanworth did well early on but both defences were very solid. Outstanding Dave Pyne for Glanworth had the opening score a point from a '45. A foul on Éanna O'Hanlon in the 6th minute led to a Kieran Twomey pointed free.

Good play by Ross Murphy led to a great Darragh O'Brien point. Kilshannig were back on level terms at the end of the first quarter when Brian Guerin soloed through and pointed.

There was a period of sustained pressure for 9 minutes without a score. Killian O'Hanlon pointed a free in the 26th minute with Glanworth edging ahead when Stephen Condon worked well for Darragh O'Brien who goaled.

Darragh O'Brien pointed a 30th minute free. In injury time Kieran Twomey worked well for Jack Twomey who kicked over. Deep in injury time Jack Coughlan placed Dave Pyne for a great point as Glanworth held an interval lead 1-4 to 0-4.

The sides were level four time by the 55th and extra time looked very likely. First Kilshannig had an early goal by Darragh O'Sullivan after a five man attack.

Glanworth keeper Ciaran Cotter saved well from Darragh O'Sullivan. Good play for Glanworth by Philip Blackburne and Jerome Fitzgibbon led to a great Dave Pyne point. Eanna O'Hanlon worked well for his brother Killian who levelled at 1-5 each.

Exchanges were again very even. Ciaran O'Sullivan worked well for Eoin O'Sullivan who placed Tom Cunningham for a point. Good work by Sean Finn and Jerome Fitzgibbon led to an equalising point by Pyne.

Glanworth hit the front again with a Pyne free. In the 47th minute outstanding Tom Cunningham placed Brian Guerin for a great point as they were level 1-7 each. Kieran Twomey edged Kilshannig ahead.

In the 56th minute the sides were level for the seventh and last time when Darragh O'Brien kicked over. The momentum went with Kilshannig in the final nine minutes.

They used the short passing at speed out of defence Killian O'Hanlon edged his side in front with Tom Cunningham finishing off a five man attack as Kilshannig led 1-10 to 1-8.

Glanworth had a few chances, but were off target. They were reduced to 14 players in the 59th minute. Killian O'Hanlon (free) and Tom Cunningham with late points saw Kilshannig hold out for a four point win md a semi final meeting with Mitchelst6own.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, S O'Connell, E Burke, C Murphy, C O'Shea, B Guerin 0-2, B Curtin, K O'Hanlon 0-4 (0-2f), E O'Hanlon, K O'Connell, J Twomey 0-1, C O'Sullivan, E O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Sullivan 1-0, K Twomey 0-2f Subs: T Cunningham 0-3 for J Twomey, C McMahon for K O'Connell, M Twomey for C Murphy, Diarmuid O'Sullivan for Darragh O'Sullivan

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, J Blackburne, W Blackburne, T Condon, P Blackburne, J Coughlan, J Fogarty, R Murphy, S Finn, D O'Brien 1-3 (0-1f), D Pyne 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 '45'), J Fitzgibbon, S Condon, J O'Sullivan, P Hannon Subs: E O'Donoghue for J Coughlan, G O'Neill for P Hannon

REFEREE: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)