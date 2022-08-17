Cork IAFC: Corkery's goals lay groundwork for Ballinora win over Dromtarriffe

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Ballinora 2-9

Dromtarriffe 1-9

A goal inside the opening minute paved the way for Ballinora to overcome Dromtarriffe in Round 2 at a humid Donoughmore.

Pretty even throughout the hour, the outcome might well had gone either way yet Ballinora enjoyed a worthy triumph to record their initial win in the campaign.

By doing so, Ballinora repeated a victory from the previous season over the same opposition where again, early goals proved decisive. At times, the contest wasn't a great spectacle, clammy conditions made it difficult for both sides, noticeable during the second half, Ballinora registering just a pair of pointed frees with Dromtarriffe faring slightly better with four points.

Ballinora had accelerated out of traps, James Lordan and Shane Kingston won possession and Darragh Corkery pounced for a goal. The opening 10 minutes were a nerve testing spell for Dromtarriffe, falling five points adrift only to claw themselves back into the fray.

Indeed Dromtarriffe were in business once good work by Evan Murphy set up Conor O’Callaghan for a great strike to the net. Prompted by the solid play of Ray Daly, Jack Murphy and O’Callaghan allowed Dromtarriffe hold their own, points to Daniel O’Keeffe and Jamie Kelleher squared up the contest entering the closing stages to the first half.

However, Dromtarriffe were soon in a precarious position once again, a Dromtarriffe restart saw the ball intercepted and quick as a flash, Corkery goaled coupled with pointed frees by Neil Lordan help secure a 2-7 to 1-5 advantage in favour of Ballinora.

Perhaps the difficult conditions made for a disjointed second half though it failed to detract neither side in their bid to secure their first win in the campaign.

Dromtarriffe shaded matters in a low scoring 30 minutes, O’Callaghan and Evan Murphy points helped narrow the gap to just two. However, Ballinora held firm, the influencial Lordan kicked his side’s second score from the second half deep into injury time.

Victory allows Ballinora get their campaign off the ground, next up is a meeting against table toppers Aghabullogue while depending on results Dromtarriffe have a chance of progressing but nothing more than a decisive win will suffice against St Finbarrs.

BALLINORA: T Connolly; J Byrnes, M Lordan, J O'Regan; N Lordan 0-4f, R Barrow, G Forde; J Lordan, S Kingston; B Murphy, D Corkery 2-1, T Burns; C Quirke, D Holmes 0-2, A O'Shea

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; R Daly, B O'Keeffe, A Daly; B Murphy, J Murphy, T Howard; A Buckley, M Healy; J Kelleher 0-1, D O'Connor 0-1, K O'Sullivan; D O'Keeffe 0-1, C O'Callaghan 1-4, E Murphy 0-2 (0-1f) Subs: S O'Sullivan for D O'Keeffe. D O'Donoughue for M Healy, S Howard for A Daly, G Murphy for D O'Connor, M Dennehy for K O'Sullivan

REFEREE: Luke Knight (Kilmurry)