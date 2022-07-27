Cork IAFC: Aghabullogue control Dromtarriffe for long spells

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Aghabullogue 0-12

Dromtarriffe 0-7

Aghabullogue emerged convincing winners over Dromtarriffe in round 1 to the Bon Secours County IAFC at Donoughmore.

On doing so, the winners succeeded in their task through solid work and defensive grit. That came to light in the opening half where Aghabullogue performed with an intensity and purpose, all too much for Dromtarriffe to cope.

To give Dromtarriffe their dues, they enjoyed some green shoots in the second half though in the overall context, they were second best on this occasion. Indeed over the hour, Aghabullogue created the better goal taking chances and Dromtarrife owed much to a string of excellent saves from custodian Dan Mann.

Aghabullogue enjoyed a decent start with Evan O'Sullivan delivering a pair of point. Though Dromtarriffe answered with a Killian O'Sullivan point, Aghabullogue remained on through the composed play in defence by Paul Ring, Billy Casey, Shane Tarrant and Brian Dineen.

That allowed decent ball into attack for Matthew Bradley, David Thompson and O'Sullivan to convert possession into points to allow Aghabullogue hold a 0-7 to 0-2 advantage at the interval.

Dromtarriffe came more into the picture on the resumption, taking encouragement from the play of Brian O'Keeffe, Adam Buckley and Michael Healy. Scores did surface primary off frees by Evan Murphy and Conor O'Callaghan.

However Aghabullogue remained on top with Thompson and Bradley posing a threat and adding on a run of scores. Indeed, Aghabullogue might well had added a couple of goals, denied by the vigilence of Dromtarriffe 'keeper Mann.

Plenty for Dromtarriffe to work on before facing Ballinora in Round 2 with Aghabullogue facing St. Finbarr's in a top of the table clash.

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, T Long; B Casey, P Ring, B Dineen; R Dennehy, S O'Connell 0-1; D Quinlan, M Bradley 0-4, P O'Sullivan; D Thompson 0-4, Evan O'Sullivan 0-3 (0-1'45, 0-1f), C O'Sullivan

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; R Daly, B O'Keeffe, M Dennehy; B Murphy, J Kelleher, T Howard; A Buckley 0-1, M Healy; E Murphy 0-2 (0-1'45, 0-1f), D O'Keeffe 0-1, C O'Callaghan 0-2f; K O'Sullivan 0-1, D O'Connor, A Daly Sub: D Dennehy for R Daly, D O'Donoughue for M Dennehy

REFEREE: M Collins (Clonakilty)