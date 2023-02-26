Cork hurlers maintain 100% record as they see off Westmeath despite a sometimes sloppy display

Shane Kingston of Cork scores his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Westmeath at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 1A ROUND 3

Cork 2-21

Westmeath 0-21

Cork made it three from three in the Allianz National Hurling League in Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon seeing off Westmeath by on a bitterly cold afternoon on Leeside.

The Rebels started with a bang, fought through long periods of loose hurling to eventually see the game out comfortably to the delight of the majority in the stands – who were probably just pleased to get their hands on a cup of hot beverage.

The two Shanes, Kingston and Barrett proved to be the major threats up front with Conor Cahalane, Brian Hayes and Tommy O’Connell (who received a late call up after an injury to Sean O’Leary-Hayes) all doing well on the day.

Manager Pat Ryan wasn’t exactly pacing the line during the 70+ minutes of action, but he is unlikely to have been overly pleased with some of the sloppy play that he saw, particularly in the opening 35 after his side got a great start.

For Westmeath, centre-forward Killian Doyle was the main attraction bagging eight of his side’s 10 points in the opening half and going on to claim a personal tally of 13 points (four of those coming from play).

Early wides for each sides on a bitterly cold afternoon was what the two squads could muster in the opening two minutes before a nice ball from Ethan Twomey to Shane Kingston led to the first major of the day.

The corner-forward took the ball superbly, turned and goaled – Cork in control almost from the off.

Westmeath’s Davy Glennon responded with a point for his side but quick points from Ben Cunningham and Conor Cahalane, as well as a long range free from Kingston and a brace of points from Brian Hayes had Cork seven up with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Cork continued to dominate, but for the next quarter of an hour they did little more than match the visitors as the game struggled to take flight.

Points from Westmeath’s Killian Doyle and Davy Glennon kept the Leinster side in touch with centre back Tommy Doyle and wing-forward Kevin Regan doing well in open play.

A moment of magic on 27 minutes saw Hayes set up Barrett who raced through to bag the game’s second major intervention – Cork back in control – of the scoreboard anyway.

Barrett could have goaled again soon after only for a brilliant save from Noel Conaty in the opposition goal (his second save of the half) – Westmeath still in this tie at half time trailing by seven at the break (2-11 to 0-10).

Barrett and Kingston (free) got Cork rocking in the second half but a quartet of frees from Killian Doyle maintained Westmeath’s challenge as Cork struggled to put this one to bed in a convincing manner.

A huge free from Doyle brought the gap below six but Cahalane finished off a mazy run with his second point to lift the mood. Second half sub Pádraig Power had a great chance to goal moments later but his effort lacked conviction – Conaty saved well.

A superb sideline from Jack Galvin again raised the pressure a little on Cork but a huge point from Cathal Cormack and a tasty score from Power again pushed the gap past two majors.

Westmeath were dealt a blow with 10 to go with the loss of Killian Doyle to injury but a monster score from Jack Galvin had the back to seven behind as the game headed into the last five.

Kingston rounded off the scoring for the victors bringing his tally to 1-7 on a day where the result will be remembered for the two points garnered but the game itself will fade into the distance – sooner rather than later we hope.

CORK: P Collins; G Mellerick, N O’Leary, E Roche; C O’Brien 0-1, T O’Connell 0-1, D O’Leary; S Quirke, E Twomey 0-1; B Cunningham 0-1, L Meade, C Cahalane 0-3; S Kingston 1-7 (5f), B Hayes 0-2, S Barrett 1-2 Subs: E Downey for G Mellerick (ht), C Cormack 0-1 for D O’Leary (45), P Power 0-2 for B Cunninghan (49), D Connery for S Quirke (60), C Walsh for S Barrett (67)

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; J Bermingham, C Shaw, D Egerton; R Greville 0-1, T Doyle, J Galvin 0-2 (1 sl); S Galvin, S McGovern 0-1; O McCabe, K Doyle 0-13 (10f) K Regan; P Clarke, D Glennon, J Boyle Subs: E Keyes for P Clarke (45), D Clinton 0-1 for S Clavin (56), A Ennis for K Doyle (inj) (60), Ciaran Doyle 0-2f for C Shaw (61), G Greville for J Berminghan (70)

REFEREE: M Kennedy (Tipperary)