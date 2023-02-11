Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cork hurlers can carry forward their momentum against Galway this weekend

Galway, fresh from a victory over Wexford, are moving well themselves so it’s likely to be a tight contest in Salthill

Robbie O&rsquo;Flynn of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Robbie O&rsquo;Flynn of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Robbie O’Flynn of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Robbie O’Flynn of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

After weeks of expectation, both of Cork’s senior sides went into action within 24 hours of each other last weekend and both came away with the spoils – it must be said, against the odds.

Cork’s win over Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday was a serious leap forward for a side that were under pressure after losing to Meath the previous week.

Privacy