Cork hurlers can carry forward their momentum against Galway this weekend

After weeks of expectation, both of Cork’s senior sides went into action within 24 hours of each other last weekend and both came away with the spoils – it must be said, against the odds.

Cork’s win over Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday was a serious leap forward for a side that were under pressure after losing to Meath the previous week.

Now Cork can head into their game with Dublin on February 19 with a very different attitude. The Rebels are now not on the back foot and can afford to play the game they want against the Dubs – big day ahead for Cork GAA.

Before that game with Dublin, Cork’s hurlers will look to keep their new-found league streak alive as they head to Pearse Stadium to take on a Galway side that also head into the clash in good shape.

The Tribesmen were on the road in Round 1 and came away from the South East with a comfortable eight points win over Wexford.

Galway, like Cork, will be delighted with the start, but nothing will be taken for granted as the season has just begun and there are bigger fish to fry than a Wexford side experimenting with their panel in early February.

Next weekend Galway will likely go with a similar line-up to the one that saw off Wexford as Henry Shefflin looks to get something of a familiarity within his team for the latter stages of the league.

Evan Niland will again be the main scoring threat that Cork will need to contend with as any fouls inside their own half will likely be punished by the Galway talisman.

Players of the quality of Tom Monaghan, Conor Whelan and Dónal O’Shea will provide more opportunities for the home side as they look to keep Cork’s rear-guard occupied for the duration.

At the back, Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney and Darren Morrissey will again look to provide a solid line of defence in front of Éanna Murphy with Eoin Lawless, Pádraic Mannion and TJ Brennan sure to work hard to keep Cork’s much heralded half-forward line contained.

Pearse Stadium isn’t an easy place to go at the best of times and early February, with the wind to your face, isn’t a proposition most players envisage when dreaming of playing for their county. That said, Cork head west with a spring in their stop after seeing off Limerick in a thriller.

Down eight points and looking like a side heading for a loss, Pat Ryan’s charges showed that battling spirit that Ryan’s young sides of old displayed as they first reeled in and eventually passed, albeit after 80 minutes of action.

After a week that saw Patrick Horgan criticise the setup in 2022, all eyes were going to be on Cork’s most impressive talisman to see how he would react and in fairness to the legendary attacker, he delivered once more. This time 10 points (four of those coming from play).

Horgan’s efforts had Cork in touch, but it was the goals of the unfortunate Robbie O’Flynn and his colleague Declan Dalton that brought the game last Saturday night back into the fire.

O’Flynn may well have to sit out the rest of the season after being stretchered off in the game with Limerick, but Dalton showed again that he has the ability to play and succeed at this level. Ciarán Joyce, Brian Roche, Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston also did well with Kingston delivering the fatal blow to Limerick on the stroke of full time.

Kingston will look to get elevated to the starting 15, a position he also struggled to secure and maintain under his father, while Lehane showed again just why he earned a call-up to the squad again.

Patrick Collins will likely star again this weekend as may the full back line of Dromtarriffe’s Conor O'Callaghan, Eoin Downey from Glen Rovers and Sean O Donoghue from Inniscarra – this solid three may benefit from another outing side by side.

Joyce is now looking likely to be Cork’s centre back going forward after a host of really impressive displays which may result in some tweaking of the half-back line – Damien Cahalane held the number seven last time – we may well see a change there this weekend as Ryan looks to freshen up the back set.

In the middle, no sign of Darragh Fitzgibbon yet, but Luke Meade provides some experience in the middle third for a Rebel side that have incorporated a few newbies in recent weeks.

Lehane will likely again get the call to start at 11 which is no more than the Midleton man deserves after recent outings while Dalton and Horgan may well get another chance to impress before the major changes come towards the latter stages of the league.

Ryan will surely bring back another couple of stalwarts in the coming weeks, but perhaps the manager will see the trip to Salthill as another opportunity to look at some unheralded talent – not in that bracket, Kingston, will surely get a starters jersey this weekend – another deserving chance for the Douglas man to impress.

Both sides did well last weekend and after winning the openers both will be looking to maintain that unbeaten record heading into Round 3.

Cork will definitely feel that they are moving in the right direction with the Munster Senior league win followed by the defeat of Limerick however carrying momentum out of the league is much more important that having it early on. Cork will need to keep winning if they are to get the extra games required ahead of the Munster Championship.

Bookies might have this one tight with perhaps the home side edging it – for me, Cork may well have the wind in their sails now and will look to come away from a highly respective Galway with the spoils – both sides still experimenting so perhaps a draw or a narrow win to Cork is most likely.

Verdict: Cork

ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 1A

Galway v Cork

Sunday, February 12

Pearse Stadium, Salthill 2pm