Cork handball star Catriona Casey wins big in Arizona

Catriona Casey after her with in Tuson last weekend

Catriona Casey won the 2022 WPH R48Pro #2 The Memorial at Tucson, Arizona in the United States last weekend.

In the Ladies pro final Ballydesmond’s Casey met Fiona Tully (Roscommon) as Irish women dominated the tournament both having defeated US opposition on route to the final.

Catriona Casey entered the 2022 WR48 Memorial with only her records to break, as the WR48 Number 1 seed and had won 22 of 24 US Pro stop tournaments since the inception of the tour in 2014.

Fiona Tully is one of the game’s most dedicated and meticulous players and would be aiming to conquer her great rival to win her first WR48 event in her second WR48 final, but it wasn't to be.

Casey quickly dispelled any notion that she was ready to relinquish her crown, dominating Tully from the outset en route to a convincing two-game sweep to claim her twenty-third WR48 title in twenty-five WR48 starts.

“I am hoping to attend the rest of the stops this year, but I just started a new job [teaching] and it could be hard to get away,” stated Casey, who travelled to the Grand Canyon in the days prior to the event.

Fans will certainly hope to see the best women’s player in the game at all of the season’s upcoming starts. Final: Casey def Tully 15-3, 15-7.