Cork get 10 camogie All Star nominations

Hannah Looney is one of 10 Cork players nominated for the Camogie Association's 2022 All Star awards

Cork have received 10 All Star nominations in the Camogie Association’s 36-player short-list for the forthcoming 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars.

The short-list has been compiled to celebrate the high performance of players throughout the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship season.

The Rebels’ 10 nominations is just one fewer than All-Ireland champions Kilkenny who take prime position with 11 nominations of 36 players spread across six counties.

Players from Kilkenny (11), Cork (10), Waterford (7), Galway (5), Dublin (2), Limerick (1) are featured in this year’s nominations.

Cork goalkeeper Amy Lee faces competition from All-Ireland winning Kilkenny goalkeeper Aoife Norris and Waterford’s Brianna O’Regan. They are joined by 14 defenders, Kilkenny again holding the top spot with five nominees, followed closely by their All-Ireland opponents Cork with four nominations.

Galway also holding their ground with Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan and Roisin Black who had a very successful championship campaign. Waterford are also recognised with two nominations in Orla Hickey and Iona Heffernan.

At midfield, Cork duo Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney are featured with Waterford’s Lorraine Bray, Kilkenny’s Katie Power and Galway’s Aoife Donohoe in centrefield selection.

The impressive list of forward nominations includes nominees from six counties: Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford, Limerick, Dublin and Galway.

Kilkenny lead proceedings with Julianne Malone, Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan and Miriam Walsh all acknowledged for their attacking force. Waterford and Cork land three slots each, with Dublin following with two nominations, along with Galway and Limerick with one nomination each.

Management have also been recognised for their outstanding commitment to our game in 2022. The short-list of nominations are: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway).

The awards presentations take place on November 26 in Croke Park.

Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022

GOALKEEPERS

Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny), Brianna O’ Regan (Waterford).

DEFENCE

Corner Back: Libby Coppinger (Cork), Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full Back: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Iona Heffernan (Waterford), Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half Back: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Laura Hayes (Cork), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Orla Hickey (Waterford)

Centre Back: Laura Treacy (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Roisin Black (Galway)

MIDFIELD

Ashling Thompson (Cork), Hannah Looney (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Aoife Donohue (Galway), Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

FORWARDS

Half Forward: Abby Flynn (Waterford), Caoimhe Costello (Limerick), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre Forward: Fiona Keating (Cork), Aisling Maher (Dublin), Beth Carton (Waterford)

Corner Forward: Katriona Mackey (Cork), Aisling O’Neill (Dublin), Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full Forward: Amy O’Connor (Cork), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway)

Meanwhile, the Cork ladies footballers have picked up two nominations in the LGFA’s 45-strong list of nominees for their All Star award.

Róisín Phelan has been nominated in the full back line while Mourneabbey’s Doireann O’Sullivan has been nominated in the full forward line.

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way with 13 nominations, beaten finalists Kerry have 11 nominations, while Donegal 6, Mayo 5, Armagh 4, Dublin 2, Cork 2, and one each for Galway and Laois completes the list.

The 2022 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.