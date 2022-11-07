Cork Gaeltacht side Naomh Abán claim Munster ladies junior crown in moonlight thriller

Although the game was a low scoring affair, the Munster Ladies Football junior final played in floodlit and moonlit Mallow on Saturday was a thriller pitting Naomh Abán from the Cork Gaeltacht against Limerick flag bearers Oola, an encounter which the rebel county side edged after 60 end to end minutes.

In fact there were several minutes of added time played at the end of the second half but when referee Seamus Mulvihill blew the final whistle, Naomh Abán had done just enough to emerge with a two point victory, 0-7 to 0-5.

While Naomh Abán had scored a number of goals in earlier rounds, goals were hard to come by in this encounter. This was due in no small part to the teak tough defence by both sides in this clash.

Time and time again forays by opposing attackers ended up being stymied by agile and deft defending which saw the attacks break down and turned quickly into counter attack.

At half time, the sides were evenly matched with 0-4 each and it took just two minutes for Naomh Abán to gain any advantage on the scoreboard in the second half. That score came from a close in free kick from Lydia Ní Dhonncha. It was shortly followed by a fine point from play by centre back Roisín Ní Chorcora.

Read More

Oola continued to attack with solo forays being launched from midfield and the half back line but these came up against a blue wall in the Naomh Abán defence. Muireann Ní Dhuinnín and Roisín Ní Chorcora were outstanding leaders in that division for Naomh Abán.

Oola finally managed to claw one back after ten minutes with a close in free – but this was to be their last score from the Limerick side.

They had other opportunities – but they failed to capitalise on these chances to get on level terms. Naomh Abán, in the final moments, went on the attack again and gained another close in free and Lydia Ní Dhonnacha made no mistake.

Oola didn’t let their heads drop at that stage but went on the attack again. It was nip and tuck in the area in front of the Naomh Abán goal but the defence held and eventually the siege was broken and the final whistle sounded. Naomh Abán go on to represent Munster in the All Ireland series which gets underway at the end of November.

Naomh Abán: Lauren Ní Aodha, Úna Ní Thuathaigh, Muireann Ní Dhuinnín, Aoife Ní Chríodáin, Emma Ní Cheallaigh, Roisín Ní Chorcora, Mary Ellen Ní Chéilleachair, Amy Ní Dhonnacha, Gráinne Ní Luasa, Allanagh Ní hUidhir, Eimear Ní Mhurchú, Colleen Ní Fhaoláin, Annie Ní Mheachair, Lydia Ní Dhonncha, Grace Ní Mhurchú.

Oola: Karen O’Dwyer, Máire Moloney, Siobhán Moloney, Fiona Bradshaw, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Miriam Hayes, Gemma O’Dwyer, Caoilfhionn Fahy, Leah Coughlan, Ellie Bourke, Emma Kennedy, Lainey Stokes, Anne O’Dea, Amy Ryan, Chloe O’Brien.