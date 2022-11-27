Cork Gaeltacht club secure All Ireland final berth following dominant display

Naomh Abán supporters cheer as the Cork Gaeltacht team secures a place in the current account.ie All Ireland Junior Football Final on December 11 when they will face Connacht standard bearers Salthill Knocknacarra

Cork Gaeltacht junior side Naomh Abán have secured their place in the All Ireland Club Final after leading from the throw in the final whistle in an enthralling semi-final against the ladies of Monaghan’s Castleblayney Faughs in Páirc Íosagáin, Baile Mhúirne on Sunday afternoon.

Before the throw in there was a minute’s silence for the late Seán McCague, the former Monaghan GAA manager and GAA President, whose death was announced at the weekend. Mr. McCague had been a student in Coláiste Íosagáin during the 1960s when it was a preparatory teacher training college and probably had played on a precursor of Páirc Íosagáin during his time in Baile Mhúirne.

The throw in by referee Patrick Smyth of Waterford was a prelude to a game of end to end football and while both sides seemed evenly matched in the early exchanges, Naomh Abán’s superior scoring power would be telling when the final whistle was blown shortly before 3pm.

It was a team effort from a well drilled Naomh Abán side with every player putting in a massive effort to ensure the win. While Lauren Ní Aodha in the goals was rarely troubled, she handled what came her way with assurance. The defenders led by Muireann Ní Dhuinnín and Úna Ní Thuathaigh marked their opposing numbers closely and were alive to the dangers of Jodie McQuillan, the Castleblayney full forward, and later, when she came on, teenager Amy Donnelly who scored three fine points from play.

In midfield Gráinne Ní Luasa was covering a lot of ground and providing good possession for the Naomh Abán forwards and in that division Allanagh Ní Uidhir, Eimear Ní Mhurchú, Colleen Ní Fhaoláin, Annie Ní Mheachair, Lydia Ní Dhonncha and Grace Ní Mhurchú were in sparkling form.

It was Allanagh Hoare who picked off the first score for Naomh Abán, a well taken point from play which came in the 9th minute. It was shortly followed by an equalising free from Jodie McQuillan.

The strength of both defences was telling in that opening period but eventually Naomh Abán’s greater accuracy from placed balls and play began to tell. A pointed free from Grace Ní Mhurchú followed by another point from Allanagh Ní hUidhir and a score by Annie Ní Mheachair gave the Cork team a decided advantage. In response there was a point from McQuillan. The first half was brought to a close by Naomh Abán’s fifth point from the boot of Lydia Ní Dhonncha. Naomh Abán were three points to the good, 0-5 to 0-2.

The start of the second half saw Naomh Abán hit a purple patch and they scored five points in that third quarter to Castleblayney’s one. Amy Ní Dhonncha, Grace Ní Mhurchú with a free, Lydia Ní Dhonncha, Gráinne Ní Luasa and Annie Ní Mheachair all made an impression on the scoreboard.

In earlier rounds, Naomh Abán had netted a sprinkling of goals. Green flag opportunities were rare in this encounter, like in the Munster final against Oola earlier in November, and defenders were on hand to foil the ones that arise. Had Sheena McKenna not intervened to deflect a shot by Gráinne Ní Luasa out for a 45, Castleblayney’s fate would have been sealed at that point.

As it was, led by substitute Aimee Donnelly, Castleblayney began a revival midway through the second half and began to notch up the scores, two coming from the boot of the sixteen year old in short succession. Further scores would follow from Hazel Hughes, Jody McQuillan and Orlaith Moloney. There were now only three points between the sides and the Ulster side appeared to have momentum on their side.

Naomh Abán dug deeper and their tough as ever defence broke down the Castleblayney attacks time and time again. And one such counter attack laid on that foundation, yielded an Allanagh Ní hÚidhir point which gave a two score advantage before the final score and scored to secure the All Ireland final berth was scored by Grace Ní Mhurchú.

There they will face Salthill-Knocknacarra, the Galway and Connacht champions, who defeated the Dublin kingpins, Ballymun Kickhams. The Gaeltacht side march on.

The Páirc Íosagáin venue was in great condition for the match and all the possible arrangements were made to ensure the large attendance and the visitors from Monaghan were accommodated. On foot of this fixture and how smoothly it ran, Naomh Abán should expect to host more marquee fixtures.

Naomh Abán: Lauren Ní Aodha, Úna Ni Thuathaigh (C), Muireann Ní Dhuinnín, Aoife Ní Chríodáin, Emma Ní Cheallaigh, Rosie Ní Chorcora, Mary Ellen Ní Chéilleachair, Amy Ní Dhonncha (0-1), Gráinne Ní Luasa (0-1), Allanagh Ní hUidhir(0-3), Eimear Ní Mhurchú, Colleen Ní Fhaoláin, Annie Ní Mheachair (0-2), Lydia Ní Dhonncha (0-2, 0-1f), Grace Ní Mhurchú (0-3f).

Substitutes: Joanne Ní Cheallaigh for Eimear Ní Mhurchú (56), Clodagh Ní Mhurchú for Mary Ellen Ní Chéilleachair (57).

CASTLEBLANEY FAUGHS: Rebecca Treanor; Laura Connolly, Niamh Cavanagh, Arlene Leonard (C); Hazel Hughes (0-1), Emma Heavin, Sheena McKenna; Emer Ruddin, Orlaith Maguire (0-1); Grace Hanratty, Aoibheann McCooey, Sally Moloney; Aoife Connolly, Jodie McQuillan (0-3f) Ciara Farrell.

Subs: Aimee Donnelly (0-2) for Sally Moloney (33), Aoibhinn Donaghy for Grace Hanratty (43).

Referee: Patrick Smyth (Waterford).