Cork GAA wasted little time in getting their man, Pat Ryan

Diarmuid Sheehan

Attention now will turn to what sort of a backroom team Pat Ryan will appoint

The Cork County Board wasted no time in getting their man Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

The Cork County Board wasted no time in getting their man Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Well, the Cork County Board can’t be accused of letting the grass grow under their feet as they met on Tuesday night to ratify the appointment of Pat Ryan as the county’s new senior hurling manager.

Less than 48 hours after the news broke that Kingston was to leave the post he had held for five of the last seven years the powers that be announced Ryan is the one to lead the county’s favourite sporting side for the foreseeable future.

