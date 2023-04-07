Cork footballers have what’s required to overcome tricky Clare assignment

We meet again: Chris Óg Jones of Cork has a shot on goal saved by Manus Doherty of Clare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Clare and Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis last month Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This Sunday, in Ennis, Clare welcome Cork to Ennis for the quarter-final of the Munster Senior Football Championship for what will be a repeat of their Division 2 league clash earlier this year.

On that day, Cork were well worth the win, but this weekend Clare are likely to be in much better shape and much more up for this hugely important provincial tie, the prize is a semi-final clash with Limerick in a couple of weeks’ time.

John Cleary brings his side to the Banner’s home town looking to continue what has been a relatively positive start to 2023 – something that all-in red will be looking to continue as Cork look to get closer to the good old days when Munster and All Ireland titles were within their compass.

Former captain, Ian Maguire will once more be one of the main positives for Cork with his dynamic engine that allows the St Finbarr’s man to cover ever blade of grass from box-to-box.

Mallow’s Mattie Taylor is another player that will be assured of a starting berth after impressing throughout his career – getting better year after year since he first donned the jersey a number of years ago.

Keeper Micheál Aodh Martin will again provide solidity between the posts with Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley sure to be key up front in what is becoming an impressive attacking front six.

Kilshannig’s Killian O’Hanlon, Kanturk’s Colin Walsh and Bantry’s Ruairí Deane will surely play some part in the game with Clare with Mourneabbey star Conor Corbett a player that many eyes will be on this season.

Corbett is seen in many people’s eyes as a genuine star of the future and now, after coming back from the bones of a year away from the game through injury, the young attacker is looking to make his mark at the top grade of football.

After a league campaign that saw them untimely get relegated from Division 2, Clare are going to be the underdogs this weekend, and confidence sure to be low, the pressure is going to be on the home side.

Collins’ charges will have to up their game if they are to take something from this game with players of the quality of Podge Collins, Ciaran Downes; Mark McInerney, Keelan Sexton and Aaron Griffin all looking to bring Clare on to the next level.

Emmet McMahon and Darragh Bohannon may well also have a say in the middle third, but Clare are really going to have to up their game or this season could be over really before it begins.

Cork have all the qualities required to take the spoils here and move on to face Limerick in the Munster semi-final. Cork’s attacking qualities will be to the fore this Sunday as John Cleary’s charges look to settle into something of a winning run ahead of some bigger games ahead.

Cork won’t look past Clare, as the men in yellow are more than capable of causing an upset but if the visitors perform to the levels that all involved would expect, then they should have enough to see off what will be a competitive side. Colm Collins’ sides always are.

Cork will look to come out quickly, plan on leading by the turn and working towards a comfortable win. No room here to let Clare stay within a score heading into the final five plus minutes. Cork to win by five.

Verdict: Cork

MUNSTER SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Clare v Cork

Sunday, April 9

Cusack Park, Ennis 2pm