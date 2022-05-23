Cork footballers drawn to play Louth at home in qualifiers

Cork boss John Cleary now knows who to prepare his team for in the qualifiers as they've been drawn at home to Louth Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

The Cork senior footballers have been drawn at home to Louth in the first round of the qualifiers, which are due to be played on the weekend of June 4/5.

Following their relatively encouraging performance against Kerry in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn earlier this month, the tie with Mickey Harte’s Louth will offer the prospect for further progress.

Of course, nothing ought to be taken for granted against a Harte-managed side. They are a county on the up, having secured Division 2 football for 2023. Nevertheless it’s probably as good a draw as the Rebels could have hoped for.

Division 1 sides Armagh and Tyrone, and Mayo and Monaghan have been drawn together, while Clare and Meath round out the first round. The winners of the first round of qualifiers will face the defeated provincial finalists in the second round for the right to play in the All Ireland quarter-finals.

Qualifier Draw (first named team at home)

Cork v Louth

Clare v Meath

Mayo v Monaghan

Armagh v Tyrone