Cork football requires considerable work to become genuine All-Ireland title winning contenders

The Cork team stand together for the national anthem ahead of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

The Cork team stand together for the national anthem ahead of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile

John Tarrant

As expected Dublin comfortably strolled past Cork to set up a dream All Ireland semi-final against arch rivals Kerry. For Cork, Saturday was the end of a long and arduous road, but given the rough and tumble season maybe they can be satisfied to have reached the last eight of the Championship

Nobody expected Cork to win in Croke Park last weekend, thrown in at the lion's den at an inappropriate match starting time much to the annoyance of genuine Rebel fans unable to travel in tough times. However, those Dublin supporters expecting a goal-fest were left disappointed, their side looking as if the handbrake was applied for much of the contest, maybe rusty given a long lay-off since a provincial campaign and frustrated by the Cork defensive set up.

