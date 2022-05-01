Cork fightback falls short as Banner hold on for well-deserved victory

Conor Lehane of Cork is tackled by John Conlon of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

MUNSTER SHC ROUND 3

Cork 2-20

Clare 0-28

Cork’s All Ireland title ambitions are hanging on by a thread after they lost out to Clare by two points in Thurles on Sunday afternoon.

After starting the game far too slowly the men in red battled back to a competitive position before ultimately coming up short to a Clare side that were fully deserving of their win on the day.

Led in the scoring stakes by Patrick Horgan, Cork found themselves under pressure from almost the first whistle and had to dig deep to get anywhere close to a Clare side that at the end looked to be tying up significantly.

Manager Kieran Kingston made a host of changes, both in the areas of personnel and positional, but on this day it appeared that whatever Cork tried, Clare had the answer.

Horgan was Cork’s go to man over and over again and, while the Cork legend did land 10 points, three missed frees hurt the effort. That said, Horgan wasn’t the only one that failed to have the effect he would have wanted as most Cork forwards players were hamstrung in their endeavours by a solid Clare set of defenders.

Pretty early on Cork were in significant bother in this one with Clare showing all their attacking and battling prowess from almost the first whistle. The Banner were first on the scoresheet with a point from Robyn Mounsey quickly cancelled out by a tasty score from Robbie O’Flynn.

Cork hit the lead a minute later with a score from Shane Kingston, but from that point till the half hour mark Clare were totally dominant.

Points from Tony Kelly (five), Ryan Taylor (two) Shane O’Donnell (two) Peter Duggan (three) and David McInerney had the men in yellow in a totally dominant position as Cork struggled to do anything right.

A couple of efforts fell short, three quick wides were recorded as Cork looked to be exiting closer to the Championship door, but history has shown that no side can dominate for an entire game and Cork got a bounce in the last seven minutes of the half with seven of the next nine scores going the way of Kieran Kingston’s charges.

Horgan landed a couple of frees and a savage point from the wing while O’Flynn and Seamus Harnedy were also on the board as the Rebels looked to put themselves in what a chance as the game headed for the interval.

Both sides cheered off at the break with Clare’s first half heroics applauded by their supporters, while the faithful in red appreciated the fightback that saw Cork claw themselves from 11 points down to trail by just six at the turn – 0-17 to 0-11.

No doubting that Cork were the side that required the faster start to the second period if this one was to be dragged from the fire, but it was a brace of points from Clare that got the second half off and running.

Cathal Malone’s second from distance was quickly followed by a point from Ian Galvin (every Clare player from seven to 15 had at least one score on the board).

Cork did minimise the damage with a trio themselves (Horgan (two) and Harnedy on the scoresheet again, but Clare still held sway as the game headed for 25 remaining.

Alan Connolly’s introduction late in the first half was showing significant benefits to Cork’s efforts and a goal from the corner forward on 47 minutes looked like it might be the catalyst for a Cork revival.

Credit to Clare, however, as they hit four of the next five scores to settle the game back in their favour once more. Clare lost Ian Galvin to a straight red on 52 minutes, but Cork seemed to struggle with the extra man and found themselves seven down as the game entered the final 10.

Cork lost Shane Barrett to the game’s second straight red on 70 minutes and, despite an injury time goal from Darragh Fitzgibbon, this one was destined to go Clare’s way.

This loss sees Cork still technically able to qualify for the All Ireland series, but their progression is now out of their own hands as results in other fixtures, most notably when Clare play Limerick, can see their title bid end.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony 0-1, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon 1-0, G Millerick; S Harnedy 0-2, S Kingston 0-2, R O’Flynn 0-3; S Barrett, P Horgan 0-10 (6f, 1.65), J O’Connor Subs: A Connolly 1-1 for J O’Connor (26), C Lehane 0-1 for S Barrett (ht), C Cahalane for S Harnedy (56), TB O’Connell fopr G Millerick (59), M Keane for S Kinsgton (63).

CLARE: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan 0-1, J Conlon, D McInerney 0-1; D Fitzgerald 0-3, C Malone 0-2; R Taylor 0-3, T Kelly 0-10 (5f, 2.65), S O’Donnell 0-2; R Mounsey 0-1, P Duggan 0-3, I Galvin 0-2 Subs: A Shanagher for R Mounsey (57), D McMahon for P Duggan (58).

REFEREE: P O’Dwyer (Carlow)