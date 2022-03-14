Cork easily seen off by Meath as relegation looms ever larger for Rebel County

Cork players Cian Kiely, left, and Joe Grimes leave the pitch after the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Cork at Páirc Táilteann in Navan Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Meath 1-18

Cork 1-10

Aptly enough, the Tailteann Cup hovered every closer into view for the Cork footballers with a defeat in Páirc Tailteann on Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels’ fate is still, just about, in their own hands, but it’s a precarious position Keith Ricken's men find themselves in.

They need to win their final two games of the campaign, but even then it may not be enough, with the result likely to come down to score difference or head-to-head.

More worrying is that Cork are showing no form, with just one draw from five games, and started off the three-week spirit to the finish with an eight-point set-back.

Indeed, there was never much of a feeling in Navan on Sunday afternoon, once the game got underway, that the home side were in much danger.

The Royals were exceptional in the opening half against a limited Cork outfit and, when they hit 1-4 in quick succession in the third quarter, including a fortunate goal from a Jordan Morris penalty, it left them in the driving seat.

Despite losing the toss, Meath started well with goalkeeper Harry Hogan kicking the first of his five points from frees after a minute.

Shane Walsh doubled that lead two minutes later before Cork got off the mark in the fifth minute with a point from Stephen Sherlock.

Meath ran the ball well against the wind and cut holes in the Cork rear guard with ease and regularity.

Cathal Hickey and Ronan Jones combined to set up Bryan Menton for a point on his return, but Cork went close to finding the net when Brian Hurley's dipping effort dropped over the bar with Hogan scrambling to his back post.

Cork indiscipline gifted Meath frees following fouls on Thomas O'Reilly and Jones as Hogan used his booming boot to convert both placed balls and extend Meath's lead to 0-5 to 0-2 after 10 minutes.

Sherlock (free) and Cillian O'Sullivan traded points before Cork's best spell yielded two points from Sherlock (one free and one '45') and a fine effort from Hurley which restored parity in the 22nd minute, 0-6 each.

Jordan Morris created a goal chance out of nothing, but fired over to edge Meath ahead again and following a great pass from Walsh Morris doubled his tally and extended the hosts lead to 0-8 to 0-6.

Hogan landed two more brilliant frees into the wind to put four between the teams and after both sides squandered decent chances it was O'Sullivan who secured a 0-11 to 0-6 interval lead for Meath.

Sherlock narrowed the deficit with a free a minute after the restart, but play became very fractious with substitutions, injuries and fouls disrupting the game.

Blake Murphy went close to finding the net for Cork, but his palmed effort came back off the woodwork, while Meath also squandered a decent goal chance as Eoin Harkin opted to pass to O'Sullivan instead of going himself, but the pass was intercepted.

Cathal O'Mahony cut the deficit further 12 minutes into the second-half, but a brilliant point from Jason Scully and a fine effort from James McEntee restored Meath's five-point cushion.

Menton's second score made it 0-14 to 0-8 and then came the defining moment as Jason Scully was hauled down by Kieran Histon and even though Jordan Morris's spot-kick hit the post it rebounded off the back of Micheál Martin and ended up in the net – it was the type of luck that has been deserting Meath all campaign.

O'Reilly stretched the lead to 10 points before Cork threatened a mini-revival with O'Mahony pointing before Joe Grimes fired an easy goal to make it 1-9 to 1-15 with 14 minutes remaining.

However, the closing stages produced little in the way of quality football. Matt Costello and McEntee stretched Meath's lead to 1-17 to 0-9 and in the closing seconds Rory Maguire and Joey Wallace traded points as Meath cruised to the win that eases their relegation worries, but leaves Cork in deep trouble.

MEATH: Harry Hogan (0-5f); Robin Clarke, Eoin Harkin, Jordan Muldoon; Cathal Hickey, Padraic Harnan, Donal Keogan; Bryan Menton (0-2), Ronan Jones; Cillian O'Sullivan (0-2), Thomas O'Reilly (0-1), Matt Costello (0-1); Jason Scully (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-1), Jordan Morris (1-2, 1-0 pen) Subs: James McEntee (0-2) for Hickey, half-time, Eamon Wallace for Scully, 59, Joey Wallace (0-1) for O'Sullivan, 65, Bryan McMahon for Walsh, 65, Ronan Ryan for Harkin, 70

CORK: Micheal Martin; Kevin O'Donovan, Kevin Flahive, Tadhg Corkery; Rory Maguire (0-1), Kieran Histon, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Shane Merritt; Daniel Dineen, Fionn Herlihy, Colm O'Callaghan; Stephen Sherlock (0-5, 3f, 1 ‘45), Brian Hurley (0-2), Blake Murphy Subs: Joe Grimes (1-0) for Merritt, 31, Cathal O'Mahony (0-2) for Herlihy, half-time, Cian Kiely for Taylor, half-time, Paul Ring for Corkery, 44, Mark Cronin for Murphy, 57, Brian Hayes for Hurley, 61, John O'Rourke for O'Callaghan, 69

REFEREE: Liam Devenney (Mayo)