Cork clubs go in search of Munster Scór na nÓg glory

Boherbue Set Dancers looking forward to the Munster Scór na nÓg Final. Photo by John Tarrant

The Munster Scór na Óg Finals promise an exciting feast of talent on a staging in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion on this Saturday commencing at 2.30pm. Participants under 17 years of age representing GAA clubs from all over the province will showcase their cultural wares in music, song and dance. The pedigree of talent within Munster is illustrated on the fact that provincial winners have progressed to take a host of outright national successes over recent years.

This Saturday, Cork clubs Boherbue, Kilmurry, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Kilmeen/Kilbree and St. James go in search of the accolades amidst competition at its keenest. From the GAA promoted programme, Cork teams are expected to fare exceptionally well.

Read More

The Boherbue Set Dancers line up features Niamh Aherne, Katie Clifford, Chloe Linehan, Holly O’Riordan, Cathal Hegarty, Aidan Keohane, Tomás Aherne and Aaron Breen

Winners from the Munster showpiece go forward to the All Ireland Scór na nÓg Finals in Killarney on Saturday, May 6.

The Cork line up is

Rince Foirne: Kilmurry

Amhráiníocht Aonar: Isabelle Moore (Carbery Rangers)

Aithriseoireacht: Katy O’Donovan (Kilmeen/Kilbree)

Bailéad Ghrúpa: Carbery Rangers

Nuachleas: St. James

Ceol Uirlise: Diarmuid Ó Mathúna

Rince Seit: Boherbue

Tráth na gCeist: Clonakilty