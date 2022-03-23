Cork Chair Sheehan expecting big crowd in Páirc for clash with Cats

Daire O'Leary of Cork in action against Conor McDonald of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Wexford and Cork at Chadwicks Wexford Park Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sometimes coming out on the wrong side of a result can work out in your favour – whether that is the case for Cork’s senior hurlers only time will tell.

Cork’s loss to Wexford is far from the worst thing that has happened Cork hurling in recent times and, while no one likes to lose, this particular loss affords Cork the opportunity to lock horns at home with a side outside Munster – ahead of the Munster championship that’s coming fast.

A win would have resulted in a game with fellow Munster side Waterford, now what would be the fun in that considering the sides will be meeting in championship in the very near future.

The GPA’s decision to advise its members to stop talking to the media has resulted in many county management teams following suit, but in Cork the county chairman is helping to bridge that gap – for the time being anyway.

Marc Sheehan spoke after Cork’s loss to Wexford and outlined his thoughts on the game just gone and the prospect of a home game with Kilkenny next weekend.

“The first half was very, very disappointing and that was shown on the score line. Down eight points at half-time,” said Sheehan, falling in for some media duties on the full time whistle.

“There certainly was a rebooting in the second half got us quite close on a few occasions but then Wexford pulled away.”

While losing games is hardly considered a planned route to success Sheehan was quick to put the events at Chadwicks Wexford Park to bed and instead focus on next weekend – and the prospect of another big day on Leeside.

“Look, it is what it is and we have to move on from this and look to next weekend and to a National Hurling League semi-final against Kilkenny, which will be a home game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and we are looking forward to that.

“Next weekend will be a very big weekend for Cork hurling and football in terms of the Offaly game in Tullamore [football] and the Kilkenny game at home. It is great to be in the business end of the National Hurling League in 2022.”

Sheehan was clear that Cork are in this hurling league to win it and the Rebels will certainly not be thinking of losing at home, particularity lot to a side like Kilkenny.

“Certainly not [want to lose at home] and certainly not to Kilkenny either, so look we know the semi-final pairings that have been thrown up today and they are going to be a very enticing set of games to determine the league finalists.

“We certainly don’t want to lose at home and we would expect a very big crowd into Páirc Uí Chaoimh next weekend for that one.”

Four wins from five is a very credible league report card to this point, something Sheehan would have been happy to take back in January.

“We would have taken that at the start of the league. It is very important preparation. It is only a short number of weeks to the championship so it is very important to have a good run in the league any year, but particularly this year, when you are facing into a Round Robin series of games in a matter of weeks’ time.”

While last year’s All Ireland Final loss is a while back now the chairman was emphatic about the importance of putting that loss to bed and moving on with Cork’s challenge for 2022.

“A good league puts clear blue water between this year and how we finished last year against Limerick – that is past tense now. We have had a good league campaign now and we are preparing for a semi-final and hopefully a final – which is not beyond the bounds of possibility – however whatever happens next weekend you are almost straight into championship then – which is four or five big weeks of championship action.

“Competitive games are much more beneficial than training, they are always are. We learn more, players get the opportunity to come on to see how they are really going and that is all very important.

"The benefits are there for all to see when players get competitive games under their belts – it creates competition for places. That has to be seen as a good thing.”