Cork captain Seán Meehan back in the match-day 26 for Dublin clash

Cork joint-captain Seán Meehan is back in the match day 26 for the Rebels clash with Dublin Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cork boss John Cleary has named an unchanged starting fifteen for this Saturday evening’s All Ireland senior football championship quarter-final with Dublin in Croke Park (throw in, 6pm).

Encouragingly Kiskeam’s Seán Meehan – the joint-captain – is back in the match-day 26. It had been feared that the Duhallow man would miss the entire season with a hamstring injury.

The Rebels are underdogs for the game with the Leinster champions, despite a pair of impressive displays in the qualifiers against lowly ranked Louth and Limerick.

Cork (v Dublin)

1 Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2 Sean Powter (Douglas)

3 Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4 Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5 John Cooper (Éire Óg)

6 Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

7 Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8 Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9 Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10 Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra)

11 Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

12 John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13 Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

14 Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Joint Captain

15 Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16 Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

17 Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

18 Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) Joint Captain

19 Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

20 Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

21 Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

22 Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

23 Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

24 Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

25 Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

26 Blake Murphy (St Vincents)