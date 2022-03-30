Cork breath a sigh of relief after edging past brave Offaly

Luke Fahy of Cork in action against Johnny Moloney of Offaly during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Offaly and Cork at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Offaly 1-20

Cork 1-21

Cork remain in Division 2 by putting Offaly to the sword in a gripping relegation battle to the Alianz National Football League at O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Thanks to a productive opening that yielded 1-1 in Cork’s favour, the contest became a battle of survival, just as it appeared Offaly had timed a run to perfection to erase a six point deficit to jump ahead, Cork rallied magnificently to outscore the hosts during the latter stages and land a sweet victory.

Certainly those in attendance got their money’s worth, naturally the majority supporting the Faithful County yet Cork refused to panic and grabbed the spoils by the slenderest of margins thanks to a late Steven Sherlock pointed free.

Offaly might well have deserved a draw though given their inferior scoring aggregate, it wouldn’t had saved their bacon. After nudging ahead, Offaly retreated, Cork substitute Cian Kiely fired over a brilliant equalising point deep into injury time.

Further disaster for the Offaly defence on the restart by goalkeeper Paddy Dunican, the latter infringing a rule where a player in direct receipt of a kick out may not return the ball to his side’s custodian. Sherlock capitalised on the error, the conversion good enough for Cork to complete back-to-back league wins and retain their status in Division 2.

Straight from the off, Cork had laid down a marker within 15 seconds of the throw-in, Ian Maguire flicked on for John O’Rourke and Sherlock combined for Colm O’Callaghan to punch over the crossbar.

During those early stages, Offaly were standing off the visitors and paid a further price, Eoghan McSweeney switching the play for John Cooper to send a quick foot pass into the path of Cathail O’Mahony, work to do, the skilful Mitchelstown player escaped the clutches of two defenders to rattle the Offaly net.

Cork proceeded to dominate much of the opening half, well organised and controlled, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor and Kevin O’Donovan figured strongly in defence, midfielder Maguire tracked back regularly. Going forward, McSweeney covered much ground as a link man between defence and attack, well supported by O’Rourke and O’Callaghan.

The emphasis was clearly on feeding the inside line, Brian Hurley, O’Mahony and Sherlock, the latter waiting until the 26th min to open his account but steadily he made a major contribution when Offaly threw off the shackles. As Sherlock found the radar, Hurley cleverly picked out the ‘Barr’s man for a point, Cork’s lead 1-9 to 0-6, a fair reflection on the run of the game.

However, coming up to the break, Cork were untidy, paying a price, veteran Niall McEntee fetched excellently from a delivery by his cousin Rúairí to win clean possession from O’Donovan and Kevin Flahive only to be dragged to the floor.

For his indiscretion, Flahive picked a black card and from the resultant penalty, Anton Sullivan drilled the ball to the left corner of the net to reduce the arrears 1-10 to 1-7 at the interval.

Clearly, Cork needed to respond and they did so, patient play saw Sherlock post three consecutive points to double his side’s advantage. It looked ominous for Offaly but in fairness, they refused to slip quietly away.

And urged on by a vociferous home crowd, a spell of concerted Offaly pressure surfaced, points to Cathal Flynn, Niall McEntee (2) and Sullivan narrowed the arrears to two.

Cork answered with likewise scores to O’Rourke and Hurley, but with Offaly winning key possession in the centre, that allowed for telling ball into attack for productive gains and points from Sullivan and McNamee.

Cork stepped up to the plate, points to substitute Blake Murphy and Hurley squared up the contest only for Offaly to answer with a lead Rúairí McNamee point on 72nd minute.

Cork look destined for Division 3 but failing to panic, Ian Maguire and O’Donovan combined for substitute Kiely to point surperbly. From the restart ‘keeper Dunican touched a returned ball and Sherlock accepted the free to deliver the match winner.

Time remained for one last Offaly offensive, Maguire earned a black-carded but crucially Cork failed to concede a goal that Offaly required to save their status.

CORK: M A Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), K Flahive (Douglas), T Walsh (Kanturk); J Cooper (Éire Óg), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow) 0-1; I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) 0-2; D Dineen (Cill na Martra), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) 0-3; S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 0-9 (0-4f), B Hurley (Castlehaven) 0-3 (0-1 mark), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) 1-1 Subs: B Murphy (St Vincent’s) 0-1 for E McSweeney (47), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for C O’Mahony (51), C Kiely (Ballincollig) 0-1 for K Flahive (52), B Hartnett (Douglas) for D Dineen (59), F Herlihy (Dohenys) for J O’Rourke (69)

OFFALY: P Dunican 0-1f; K Dolan, J Lalor, N Darby 0-1; L Pearson, D Hogan, C Doyle; C Donoghue, J Hayes; D Hyland, R McNamee 0-2, B Carroll 0-3; J Moloney 0-1, N McNamee 0-7 (0-2f, 0-2 marks), A Sullivan 1-3 (1-0 p) Subs: C Flynn 0-1 for L Pearson (23 inj), M Abbott for D Hyland (51), K O’Neill 0-1 for C O’Donoghue (52), C Donnelly for C Doyle (55), B Allen for A Sullivan (68)

REFEREE: N Cullen (Fermanagh)