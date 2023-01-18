Cork boss Pat Ryan seeing Munster League Final as a ‘great opportunity to look at players’

No surprises that Cork’s new hurling manager Pat Ryan wasn’t popping the bubbly in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday after his side beat Limerick in the Munster Senior League, as the Sarsfields man continues to mould his new side into a team that play the game the way he wants.

The win was obviously going to be a pleasing aspect from the day, but the manager was looking at other factors and after over 70 minutes of action was keen to outline what brought a smile to his face.

“I’m delighted with the effort of our fellas outside there. We weren’t playing the full Limerick team or anything like that, but I thought they tried fierce hard as well, for a crowd just back from holidays.”

Whether Limerick came to town with a strong or not so strong side was irrelevant to Ryan who was happy with the manner of his side’s win and the test that was given to some of his own fringe players.

“It was a good lively game in good weather and I think the crowd got a good bit out of it.”

After going down four points in the second half it looked as if Cork were again going to get the short straw against the All Ireland champions, but the players that came in and the fight shown but all others lifted all boats, making it a positive experience for the manager and his men.

“It was a good response, and I think the fellas who came on gave us a bit of impetus. I’m delighted with that, we’re building on our panel all the time, finding out about a few more new fellas that have come into us.

“There were some good performances there but obviously we’re in pre-season, training heavily, so it’s only one game.”

It wasn’t all positive for Ryan as Cork struggled in the first half to make more of their dominance going in at the break up just one point after Limerick struggled in front of the posts, but Ryan wasn’t going to dwell on that instead happier to focus in on the positives of the second period.

“We gave away a cheap enough goal but we were happy enough at half-time. [In the first half] we had a lot of scores, a lot of shots, a couple of wides, but we had held them to limited shots too.

“We needed to up it a small bit in the second half. They came out of the blocks fairly lively and I think the free count was nearly four times against us, which is amazing for a Cork team to be giving away more frees than the opposition.

“I was delighted with the way the lads finished, it’s always nice when there’s a bit of atmosphere towards the end. We got a couple of good hooks, asking fellas to chase lost causes and things like that so we were delighted with that aspect.”

The win now means Cork get to take on Tipperary in the MSL Final next Sunday, another challenge that fits perfectly in what Ryan’s pre-season plans.

“We would have had a challenge game lined up for next week and this is a much more competitive game, where you can judge fellas better.

“Obviously, we’ve a good few fellas involved with us – 38, 40 lads. That’ll have to be cut down during the league, so this [game with Tipp] gives us a great opportunity to look at players in a game that’s viable.

“We’re very happy with the way the lads are buying into what we’re asking them. We’re looking for effort, work-rate and commitment — and we got an awful lot of that today.”

While reluctant to pick out individuals Ryan did have a word about new recruit Brian Hayes after his late point sealed the win against Limerick.

“You can see he gives us a different dimension and he’s very sharp” said Ryan. “He had two goal opportunities that he’ll be disappointed he didn’t take, but he got two great scores and worked his socks off.”

Ryan will look to change things up another bit for next weekend as they play a Tipp side looking to get their own ship heading in the right direction. Two new managers with big expectations on their shoulders may mean that there is more on this game than might otherwise be the case.