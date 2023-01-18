Cork

Cork boss Pat Ryan seeing Munster League Final as a ‘great opportunity to look at players’

Cork boss saw last weekend’s clash with Limerick as a ‘good, lively game’

Cork manager Pat Ryan during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Diarmuid Sheehan

No surprises that Cork’s new hurling manager Pat Ryan wasn’t popping the bubbly in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday after his side beat Limerick in the Munster Senior League, as the Sarsfields man continues to mould his new side into a team that play the game the way he wants.

The win was obviously going to be a pleasing aspect from the day, but the manager was looking at other factors and after over 70 minutes of action was keen to outline what brought a smile to his face.

