Cork boss Pat Ryan displeased with some ‘sloppy’ hurling in side’s win over Westmeath

Most managers are happy when their sides bagged their third league win on the bounce and to say that Cork’s Pat Ryan wasn’t delighted to see his side stay top of Division 1A would be wrong. That said, Ryan was less than impressed at how his side had got there as his charges misfired against Westmeath on Sunday.

Cork got off to the best start and looked good early on but from there the top man had concerns – concerns he outlined in his post-match conference in the bowels of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“We started well enough in the first ten, 15 minutes, said Ryan moments after the win over the Leinster side,” he said.

“We raced into a big lead, played some good hurling and we were eight or nine points up at one stage, but we just got sloppy then after that – played slow, moved the ball slow, too many passes around the middle and didn’t hit the inside line, didn’t work hard enough and so that was disappointing.

“But look, we’re three games in and we’re not in too bad of a position. We’d have taken that position if we were offered it five or six weeks ago.”

Ryan may well have had his focus on his own side, but he was still able to appreciate and give praise to his opponents as Westmeath brought plenty to the party on the day.

“In fairness to Westmeath, they played some fantastic hurling. They moved the ball well and they had a good system that they used very well and stuck to it.

“Obviously, Killian Doyle is a good player, he got into good positions and we couldn’t get our hands on him at times and he got a couple of very good scores.”

Cork only won this game by two scores and, while they were majors, that still is a little too close to call for a side that would like to think they have genuine 2023 championship credentials – that said, it was far from a settles side that took to the field.

“From our own point of view, we had some fellas making their debuts today and we were giving game-time to fellas that were just coming back, so there was rust in those fellas and it just shows you have to be three or four weeks back into training before you play any kind of competitive game.

“We got good game-time into fellas, but we’re disappointed overall with the performance.

“We’ve been priding ourselves on fellas working for the team. When you’re coming down and you’re playing Westmeath and you’ve fellas saying that you’ll win handy, I think in fellas’ own heads they want to get a couple of scores and impress and get up the pecking order of the squad going forward.

“We didn’t work hard enough for most of the game, to be honest, but we’ll move on to Tuesday night.”

It wasn’t all doom and doom for the manager as he picked out one man in particular that he felt took his chance to impress.

“I thought that Cormac O’Brien played very well at right half-back, to be honest. Lots of fellas played well enough, but I just didn’t think we attacked the ball hard enough.

“We didn’t go to the ball enough, we left other fellas make decisions for us. In fairness to Westmeath, they put us under good pressure coming out with the ball.

“There are a lot of learnings there for us and it gives us a lot of fodder when we go back to training on Tuesday for what we need to be doing but whoever you’re playing at this level, you need to have intensity and urgency and I don’t think that we had enough of that.

“We were making three or four passes around the middle before moving the ball in, something we hadn’t been doing all year, and I think fellas went back to type a small bit.”

Starting new lads will always have an unsettling influence on a side, but for Ryan some of the positives are immense.

“I think from our point of view it was great to have fellas around to see the way we prepare for matches and to get fellas involved and we had three or four fellas making their debuts and things like that – and I am delighted that they got their opportunity, but obviously they need to work that bit harder if they want to stay involved.”

Cork are now over the hump of the league campaign s is Ryan thinking about getting his best 15 on the pitch anytime soon?

“Yes. To be honest we have a couple of fellas that are away at the moment so look our plan would have been to start settling from now.

“We have started 29 or 30 players in the league so far and the plan would have been that from the Wexford and Clare games on that we would get more settled as we go on.

“We will be releasing the players back to their clubs next week to play league games, anyone that is fit to do so. It gives them a break from us as well which isn’t a bad thing about now.”

On the injury front things are also looking up with a host of big names ready to come back in the coming weeks.

“Alan Connolly is back rehabbing with his club. Mark [Coleman] hasn’t got back running yet so we will see where that lies over the next couple of months.

“Everyone else should be back in the next two to three weeks. Seán O’Donoghue’s quad came from a bad dead leg so that still hasn’t cleared. He is still limping around, but it isn’t going to keep him out long term.

“I think the next game will come a little too soon for himself and Hoggie. Hoggie twisted an ankle there at training last Sunday morning so he will be out for two or three weeks.

“Robbie O’Flynn is doing very good. Seamus Harnedy is doing really good. Darragh Fitzgibbon is back hurling now and we will be introducing him back into contact on Tuesday night and we are hoping Tim O’Mahony will be back on the field on Tuesday night as well.

“Alan Cadogan is training away and hoping he will be able to play with Douglas the weekend – this game came a little too soon for him. I am hoping he will get a half or 40 minutes for Douglas and then hopefully he will be factored back in after that.”