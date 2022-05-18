Cork boss Kieran Kingston says ‘We really appreciated those loyal supporters’

A barnstorming win at Walsh Park, which more than atoned for the National Hurling League Final defeat to Waterford has provided Cork’s Championship challenge with a badly needed adrenaline shot.

Kieran Kingston’s men are now masters of their own destiny heading into next Sunday’s trip to Thurles, where a win of any kind will secure passage to the All-Ireland series.

“We’re obviously relieved, pleased,” said the Cork man, who exuded nervous energy on the side line from first whistle ‘til last on Sunday afternoon.

“This was a backs-to-the-wall game. The stats speaks for themselves – if we didn’t win today, we were out. I’m proud of the players, the attitude they brought and the performance that they gave.

“We trained well coming into this game, but then we trained well coming into the Clare game as well and we didn’t transfer it for the first 20 to 25 minutes. We transferred it today from the off and we needed to.”

Kingston continued: “The most pleasing thing for me is the lads played for each other, they played for the jersey, they played for supporters who were here, they played for us and they showed great unity and purpose in their approach to the game.

“They played with their heart and soul but we have to keep that all in context. It was great, this was a season-defining game in many respects, winning it keeps us alive but that’s all it does, keeps us alive.

"Next Sunday is a huge game now again because we’ve got to back it up because if we don’t we’re out of the championship.”

Read More

Read More

With 10 minutes remaining, Kingston was shown a yellow card and initially sent to the stand by referee James Owens. Why so? “I have no idea. I thought it was unfair, to be honest with you.”

After a quick rules check between the Cork Team Secretary and the fourth official, Kingston resumed his side line duties. The Cork boss also saluted the fans who crossed the Blackwater to roar their charges to a potentially season altering victory.

“There was a huge Waterford crowd, but one of the players said afterwards, we thought there was 10,000 Cork people because coming down the stretch it was like there was 10,000.

“I’m not sure how many Cork people were here but by God did they make their voices felt. It was super. The game was down to three points coming down the stretch. To have the crowd roaring you on was really, really important to us. We really appreciated those loyal supporters who did come down.”

A somewhat bewildered Waterford manager Liam Cahill commented: “We hurled like a car on dirty petrol, chugging along. That’s just not acceptable here in front of the big Waterford support that came here – it’s terribly, bitterly disappointing…

“We didn’t commit to what we’d said we’d commit to before we came out. We had the advantage there at times where we kicked on by points at one stage and throughout the first half it looked like we were going to go about our business properly and then just decided to down tools and let Cork back into the game.

"We’ve a lot of work to do to try and get our heads around this, to go to Ennis in seven days’ time. It’s going to take a lot of soul searching and a lot of honesty to come out here over the next seven days or we’ll have a good, long summer to think about it.”