Cork boss John Cleary says Rebels must improve on ‘green shoots’ of last year

John Cleary has put in the hard yards for Cork football over the years and now, the former star player and selector sits just a day away from taking his Cork side into action for the first time – six months after taking over from the departing Keith Ricken.

Cleary held the reins for the business end of last season after Ricken’s decision to stand aside, but was only formally appointed to the gig when there was nothing remaining of the season. Now 2023 will be his chance to shine.

The year begins with a McGrath Cup clash against the All Ireland champions before one of the toughest league campaigns ever outside of the top flight.

Cleary spoke to The Corkman ahead of that battle with the Kingdom laying bare where he sees the challenges and the opportunities for his side as Cork go to the well once more in search of salvation.

“When I was appointed there in the Autumn it was really a case of sitting back and having a look at things – then it was a case of getting a squad together and putting a backroom team together.

“Now really is the time for us to get going and we are really dying to get competitive and see what we can do on the field.

"As of today we have about a month of preparation under our belts so like nearly all the sides we don’t really know how we will get on until, we get out there. It all starts this week with the McGrath Cup and goes on to the league and we are looking forward to all that.”

Cork struggled to stay in Division 2 last term, but after a shaky start there was plenty optimism surrounding the men in red – something that Cleary saw first-hand.

“There were a few green shoots there last year and we will have to see can we improve on them but we have a tough campaign in the league but all said still something that we are looking forward to.”

Cork may well have been back on the training ground since December, but the county has been devoid of anything close to a meaningful challenge for far too long – that’s where the McGrath Cup comes in.

“We couldn’t play any challenge matches until the first of January so the McGrath Cup now is being treated as preparation for the League. That is the way we are looking at it. This Cork team, as will be the case for many sides, haven’t played competitively for six or seven months so the first few games really are just testing the waters to see where we are.

“We have a sizable panel and will be trying out fellows throughout the McGrath Cup, but the McGrath Cup is about getting ready for the league and we have to be ready in only four weeks’ time when we face Meath.

“The results now are far from the be-all and end all as we will be down lots of players – college players will be all getting ready to play Sigerson so that can be difficult at this time of the year.”

Cleary may not have been the top man at the start of the 2022 season but he was close enough to see just how things were at this stage last year and at present the new manager is pleased with the way things are going.

“So far it is much more positive than last year with injures as this time last year we had lots of players, prominent players as well, that were injured so touch wood, the one thing we are hoping to avoid this year are things like that.

“Really what we have being doing over the last month is a slog really, getting fellows up to something like a reasonable speed. We haven’t really played any football at this stage or even challenges.

"We have had a couple of internal games between ourselves but our main aim up to this point has been about training and fitness with a small bit of coaching thrown in so it really is from this week on that we will see how the football goes.

“At present we are working with a sizable panel of around 40. Last year we had so many injuries that this year we felt if the same thing happened again that we wouldn’t have to go outside the panel, but as I said right now we don’t have that many injuries so we will stick to the 40 for now.”

Cork may well be about to face what will be a significantly depleted Kerry side, however, Cork’s head tactician is well aware that there is nothing easy when you take on Kerry.

“No matter what team Kerry put out they will be very formidable. You only have to look at their clubs with the Munster club Junior, Intermediate and Senior titles won so there is a huge amount of talent there so whatever side they send up will be a big test for us.

“Kerry have five minor winning teams in-a-row so they have to have an awful lot of players that will be chomping at the bit to play for their county.

"Add those young guys to a few regulars and guys that will be there bursting a gut to play for their county so now all we can do is worry about ourselves and get ready ourselves but we know whatever team they put out will be a tough test but having said all that we are looking forward to it and it is a big test to see where we are right now.”

As soon as the McGrath Cup is over, Cork will be into league action and in 2023 the significance of what was often seen as nothing more than a warm-up for the Championship takes on much more importance.

“The league [Division 2] is a tough place to be. We started last year and we couldn’t even have a meeting inside because of Covid. The early games players had to drive on their own to games so it was a case that the panel couldn’t really get together and gel together – that was the situation then so thankfully now that is not the case and we can have something closer to a normal preparation.

“Before we knew it last year we had been beaten in Derry and in Roscommon, which knocked a bit of confidence from the group but this year holds its own challenges. Our first three games are Meath, Kildare and Dublin – in another year they would be three Division 1 sides so that gives an idea of the challenge, but that is the division we are in.

"I think these are great challenges to have and if we are good enough we will win them and if we aren’t we won’t – the table won’t lie at the end of the league.”

While all eyes will be on the players as they look to improve Cork’s fortunes, on a personal level Cleary will took some pride as he finally gets his hands one of the biggest jobs in Cork sport.

“I am looking forward to it. It seems like a long way away from last August but the time flies by and it comes upon you very quickly. The more important thing for me and all the lads is to get going with the games. Nobody likes long blocks of training without games and from the first game this week that is not likely to be the case.

“From the time the McGrath Cup starts we have seven games in 10 weeks and then on into the championship so I am definitely excited, really looking forward to it and hopefully we can perform to our best and we will see where that can take us.”

Taking on the season as a whole is not the way Cork will be approaching this campaign – sectioning off the campaign is seen as the most appropriate way to take on what could be a very challenging six months.

“We will be taking the season in blocks – we have the first two games then a break then three games in a row and another break so as the season develops we will take it in stages of two and three game blocks.

“We are then into the Munster Championship and if we get beaten by Clare in the first round we are out. Hopefully we will have qualified for the group stages through our league placing at that stage so honestly, at this stage, all we are looking at now is the Meath game on 27th of January – that is where most of our focus is now. hopefully we can give a good account in that game and in every game we play this year.”