Cork boss John Cleary says Rebels must improve on ‘green shoots’ of last year

Rebel boss says he’s working with a squad of about forty players at present

Cork manager John Cleary has named a strong side to face Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday evening Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Diarmuid Sheehan

John Cleary has put in the hard yards for Cork football over the years and now, the former star player and selector sits just a day away from taking his Cork side into action for the first time – six months after taking over from the departing Keith Ricken.

Cleary held the reins for the business end of last season after Ricken’s decision to stand aside, but was only formally appointed to the gig when there was nothing remaining of the season. Now 2023 will be his chance to shine.

