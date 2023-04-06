Cork boss John Cleary says Clare will present 'a huge challenge for us’

Cork boss John Cleary says it's early in the journey for him and his Cork football squad Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

After the Rebels’ final regular season game in the National Football League – a come from behind effort to secure a draw against table-toppers Derry – Cork boss John Cleary spoke of his team as being on a journey.

That journey started, arguably, about a year ago when the Castlehaven man took charge of the team after the then manager, Keith Ricken, was forced to step away from the role on medical grounds.

Cork did pretty well in that time, having first staved off relegation, before going on to give Kerry enough of it in the Munster semi-final before going all the way to the All Ireland quarter-final, where they met an inevitable Waterloo against Dublin.

If that was the prologue to Cleary's tenure as Cork boss, we’re now very much into the thick of the story proper. The question is, quite how far into this hero’s (or heroes’) journey Cleary and his team are?

“It’s early yet, definitely early yet,” he says.

"We got off to a good enough start in the McGrath Cup. We hit the ground running, we’d a good bit of training done early on. It was maybe a bit more important for us than the other teams in Munster.

“Then we got a shot across the bow in the Meath game, recovered from that and it’s been a bit topsy turvey I suppose. We’ve had some outstanding passages in games and not so good. Overall

"I suppose we’re at the midway point of where we thought we might like to get to during the league and as I said it was mixed. Some of it was fine, both other bit of it hopefully we’ll learn from it and that we can right those wrongs.

"Every team in the league is in that situation and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

If you get a hint of frustration from the Cork manager’s answer, you might not be totally wrong about that. That said, there were clearly positives to be gleaned from the last couple of months of action.

“I thought our structure was pretty good, bar the opening match against Meath,” Cleary says.

"I don't think we were opened up for that many goal chances. On the other hand we created an awful lot of goal chances, I think we scored fourteen goals.

"Our scoring was quite good, but on the other hand then we left a lot of scores behind us and there was probably a couple of games, namely the Louth game particularly, that we didn’t manage very well coming down the straight and that’s what we have to learn from.”

That ability to manage a game, we would suggest, doesn’t come about overnight. To a very large degree it will depend on experience, and this a pretty fresh-faced looking Cork outfit at the moment.

“I suppose a bit yeah [it is inexperience],” Cleary admitted.

"All through the league there was five of our backs 25 and under and it’s being in this situation that you’re up against the better teams. The Dublins, the Derrys, the Louths even now, they know how to grind out games and that's what we must do when we get into that position, ten, fifteen minutes to go.

"That we must learn to get over the line more times than we don't. I thought in every game we played in the league it was nip and tuck, we were never out of any game going into the last five minutes and there was a couple of games we had won with quarter of an hour to go, Kildare there and Limerick and Clare matches, so the Louth game was disappointing.

"The Dublin game was in the melting pot and we weren’t able to get it over the line. Hopefully we’ll learn big time from those type of games and start to put it in, starting with the championship and going forward that lads will know what to do if we’re in that position again.”

Cleary's side will, of course, have to learn on the job and learn fast with the Munster championship coming so quickly down the tracks after the National Football League. An Easter Sunday showdown with Clare in the championship takes a little getting used to.

"It's funny alright,” Cleary admits.

"I haven’t been involved at the senior level [before], but even the older lads were saying there’s always a break between the league and championship and this is just like rolling on again.

"In one respect it’s good, because you're not wondering how you’ll plan it or challenge games and things like that. It just rolled on, like the season is rolling on and two weeks after the last game we’re here now with a championship game ready to go now again next Sunday.”

The idea that the new format for the All Ireland championship will necessarily undermine the value of the provincial championship, isn’t one that Cleary buys into. Nor does he believe that because Cork finished in the top half of Division 2 that they’re sure to be in the race for the Sam Maguire come the round-robin phase.

"From where we’re looking at it from today now we’re not mathematically sure of being in the Sam Maguire, so all our focus is on Sunday,” he stresses.

"A set of results could leave us outside that. This is our route to definitely get into it and the further we can go on in the provincial championship would give you a better draw then. There’s three our of the four, that’s looking down the line, qualifying out of the group so definitely it's a means to an end in that.

"There’s nothing like playing your neighbours and playing the teams around you and, as I said, we played Clare a lot of times over the last three years and there’s a healthy rivalry has built up and I’m sure it will be no different this Sunday.

“All we’re looking forward to now is Sunday in Clare. Full stop. That’s it."

The challenge posed by the Banner in Ennis this Easter Sunday afternoon will, no doubt, be a tricky one. Based not just on the counties’ recent Division 2 clash, but on many years of close run things.

As to whether Cork’s victory in Cusack Park just a couple of weeks ago is indicative, Clearly demurs.

“I wouldn’t think so, no,” he says.

"They always say you learn more from a defeat than you do in victory and I’m sure Clare had a good view of us and what we’re about maybe that day. That day we were a point down at half-time having played with the wind, missed a penalty at the start of the second half and it was really Matty Taylor got a goal and that set us on our way.

"Up to that there was nothing in it and Clare in the end threw caution to the wind and we were able to get a few scores to put a bit of daylight between us. Clare are a very good team. They were very unlucky in the league.

"They ran Dublin to a point, lost to Kildare which on maybe another day they wouldn’t have lost, which would have kept them in the division. They were All Ireland quarter-finalists last year so the pedigree and their track record is there.

"They’ll present a huge challenge for us on Sunday.”