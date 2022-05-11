Cork begin defence of minor title in Tralee

The Cork and Kerry minor footballers go head-to-head on Thursday evening in the Munster semi-final Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

MUNSTER MFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Cork

Thursday, May 12

Austin Stack Park, 7pm

The latest showdown between the Munster arch rivals brings defending Munster minor champions Cork to Tralee where Kerry attempt to avenge a dramatic loss in last season’s decider.

Far from a life or death situation, whoever loses this Thursday remain in contention on facing the preliminary phase qualifier in a play-off semi-final away to Tipperary next week.

A competitive battle can be expected, last summer Cork ended an eight-year wait since their previous minor football championship win over Kerry in a thrilling semi-final where the latter mounted a late comeback and came close to erasing a seven point deficit.

By the end of the hour, the new Cork management headed by Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) joined by Daniel Cronin (St Marys), Gary Sheehan (Carrigtwohill), Martin O’Brien (Clonakilty) and Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond) had enjoyed the perfect boost in the first season of a two year term.

Not as straightforward in the subsequent involvement, underdogs in the Munster Final, Limerick came close to pulling off a major surprise, holding a narrow advantage during the closing quarter only to concede a run of late scores.

Hopes of Cork progress in the All Ireland series came to a shuddering halt, Tyrone too much of a handful at the semi-final stage, Cork incurring a 14 point defeat.

The same Cork management remain on board coupled with a few players from last season. Castlehaven defender Shane O’Connell figured on the Skibbereen Community School side that reached the 2022 Corn Uí Mhuirí semi final, defeated by Tralee CBS, but recovered to win the Cork Colleges Final over West Cork rivals Clonakilty last week.

Team captain Colm Gillespie from Aghabullogue operated at wing forward during 2021 but is likely to slot in beside Colm Geary (Kilshannig) at midfield.

In attack, Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) and Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) are key figures while Darragh Gough (Clonakilty) may be given a starting place given his scoring exploits in the recent Cork Colleges decider.

Not an easy task for any Cork team in Tralee, the performance will be important rather than the result on this occasion with the possibility of the two sides meeting again three weeks later for the provincial prize.

Cork minor panel: Josh Woods (Valley Rovers), Eoin O’Flynn (Douglas), Sean Og Kenneally (Kilara Óg), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile), Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale), Aaron O’Mahony (Kilmurry), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry), Colm Clifford (Éire Óg), Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), Hugh Linehan (Millstreet), James Burke (Douglas), Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue) (Captain). Colm Geary (Kilshannig), Neville O’Leary (Douglas), Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig), Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), Edward Myers (Naomh Abán), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) Vice Captain, Sean Coakley (Douglas), Ben O’Sullivan (Adrigole), Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), Seán Mac an tSaoi (Valley Rovers), Mark Kelleher (Mallow), Robert Quirke (Ballinora), Artjoms Petrov (Nemo Rangers), Aidan Kelly (Clyda Rovers)

Bainistiocht: Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) (Manager), Daniel Cronin (St Marys), Gary Sheehan (Carrigtwohill), Martin O’Brien (Clonakilty), Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)