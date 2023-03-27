Cork battle back late on but questions remain after Derry dominate majority of contest

Tommy Walsh of Cork celebrates a goal scored in the last minute during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Derry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 2

Cork 1-14

Derry 1-14

There has to be a mixed reaction to Cork’s performance in the Allianz NFL Division 2 clash with Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

On a positive note, the players displayed admirable resolve and resilience in emerging with a share of the spoils from a contest in which they were forced to play second-fiddle for the vast majority of it.

At the same time, the manner in which Cork struggled to measure up for long periods against a Derry side that, with a place in the league final already secured, was content to operate minus a few regulars has to be a little disturbing.

Not that the reigning Ulster champions weren’t hell-bent on extending their winning sequence to seven games.

It was obvious from the outset the visitors were fully focused on the task ahead, and, in truth, there were stages of the game when a humiliating defeat looked on the cards for John Cleary’s charges.

With just 12 minutes gone, for instance, Derry had cruised in an 0-5 to 0-1 lead, notching four scores on-the-trot after Cork midfielder Colm O’Callaghan had quickly negated the Northerners’ opening point from the impressive Niall Toner.

Placed by Steven Sherlock, defender Kevin O’Donovan added to Cork’s tally in the 13th minute, but their only forward to score from play before the break was Chris Óg Jones, with Sherlock chipping in with three converted frees, two of which came in the dying minutes of the first-half.

It was 0-9 to 0-6 in Derry’s favour at the interval, and it’s fair to say Cork were flattered to be so close at that juncture.

The fact is they found it difficult to create openings as Derry got behind the ball in numbers when they didn’t have possession, comfortably coping with the Rebels ponderous build-ups in the process.

By contrast, Derry – temporarily reduced to 14 players after centre-back Gareth McKinless was black-carded nearing half-time – were far more assured and incisive when on the attack, making the Cork rear-guard look extremely porous at times.

Although Cork, following good work by wing-back Luke Fahy, Killian O’Hanlon and Seán Powter, threatened a major breakthrough in the 42nd minute, Derry, seemingly playing well within themselves, continued to hold the whip-hand during the third-quarter.

It meant the Rebels didn’t break their second-half duck until O’Hanlon pointed to make it 0-13 to 0-7 in the 48th minute, with Derry ‘keeper Ryan Scullion having proved equal to Steven Sherlock’s goal-chance earlier.

Sherlock further reduced the deficit from a free before Derry delivered what appeared to be the killer-blow, courtesy of Shea Downey.

There was an element of good fortune attached to Downey’s strike in that the opening came about when Seán Powter blocked an effort for a point, and the ball broke kindly for the Derry man in the ensuing play.

Regardless, it pushed Derry into an eight-point lead, which didn’t flatter them, and seemed sufficient to seal the deal in the 50th minute.

What happened after that was hard to fathom, as the contest took a dramatic swing in Cork’s favour, with such as Killian O’Hanlon, Sean Powter, Kevin O’Donovan, Colm O’Callaghan, Ruairí Deane and substitute Conor Corbett particularly prominent as they piled on the pressure.

Maybe Derry were guilty of resting on the laurels to a certain extent, but, whether or which, Cork must be credited for a never-say-die attitude that was rewarded with an equalising goal from Ian Maguire seven minutes into stoppage time.

In the interim, Colm O’Callaghan, Conor Corbett (2), Kevin O’Donovan and Killian O’Hanlon had landed tasty points from play as Cork strung six together in all before Derry’s Paul Cassidy broke the sequence nearing the end of regulation time.

That wasn’t enough to steady the Derry ship, however, even if it took a late save by Cork ‘keeper Mícheál Aodh Martin to deny them the laurels.

Almost immediately following that let-off, Cork mounted a last-ditch raid, leading to Maguire scrambling the ball over the line after Cian Kiely - another to impact tellingly when sprung from the bench - had pumped it into a crowded goalmouth.

CORK: M A Martin; K O’Donovan 0-2, S Meehan, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan 0-2, I Maguire 1-0; B O’Driscoll; K O’Hanlon 0-2, R Deane; S Powter, C Og Jones 0-1, S Sherlock 0-4 (f) Subs: C Corbett 0-3 (1f) for Sherlock, 53, J O’Rourke for Jones, 55, M Cronin for O’Driscoll, 58, C Kiely for Taylor, 58, P Walsh for O’Hanlon, 75

DERRY: R Scullion; P McNeill, P McGrogan 0-1, C McCluskey; S Downey 1-1, G McGinless, Padraig Cassidy; Paul Cassidy 0-1, B Rogers 0-1; B McCarron, N Toner 0-3, M Downey; E Doherty 0-2, S McGuigan 0-4 (1f), L Murray 0-1 Subs: C Glass for McCarron, 39, C McKaigue for McNeill, 53, C McGuckian for Downey, 55, C Doherty for McKaigue, 56, D Cassidy for Murray, 64

REFEREE: A Nolan (Wicklow)