Conor Lehane drives Cork to famous win over Tipperary and into All Ireland series

Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork celebrates as he scores his side's second goal of the game during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

MUNSTER SHC ROUND 5

Cork 3-30

Tipperary 1-24

Cork gave Tipperary an old fashioned hurling lesson in Thurles on Sunday afternoon to keep their All Ireland Championship ambitions alive.

The Rebels have pulled off what many thought impossible a couple of weeks ago and now head into the All Ireland qualifiers where they will face either Kerry or Antrim.

Led by the outstanding Conor Lehane, Cork showed their entire repertoire as they just pummelled Tipperary into submission with pace, skill and a desire to win that just couldn’t be matched on the day by a Tipperary side that have to be content with no point from the round-robin series.

Lehane was inspirational till being called ashore late in the second half, but he didn’t win this one on his own with fellow attackers Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and Alan Connolly all contributing both on the scoreboard as well as in general play.

Darragh Fitzgibbon and midfield and Mark Coleman at wing-back also impressed with Ciaran Joyce and Seán O’Donoughue all doing really well on what was a hugely significant day for Cork hurling.

From the off Cork found themselves under the gun as Tipp corner-forward Jake Morris made the most of a mistake by Cork full-back Rob Downey to finish past Patrick Collins in the Cork goal. Morris raised the first green flag of the day – there would be more.

Tipp‘s bright start was followed quickly by points from Noel McGrath (two) and Jason Forde (one) as Cork struggled to get their hands on the ball in the opening five minutes.

A free from Patrick Horgan got the ball rolling for the Rebels with a brace of points from Man of the match, Lehane putting three between the sides with the clock rolling towards 10 minutes gone.

A point from Conor Stakelum settled the home side’s nerves before some more poor defending from Downey saw Tipperary awarded a penalty. Credit to Cork’s full-back it was the last mistake he would make on the day.

A minute of pure madness followed as up stepped Noel McGrath to slot home his penalty only for the centre-forward to see his effort come back from the outside of the post – Cork collected the ball, went the length of the pitch and claimed their own major – Alan Connolly showing yet again that he knows where the goal is.

Cork took control of the game from here to the half-time whistle with Lehane claiming six in the open 35, Horgan four as well as a pair each for O’Flynn and Kingston.

Cork also had a second goal the cheer, a brilliant individual effort from Fitzgibbon that seemed to suck the life right out of the men in blue. Cork led by 10 at the break (2-14 to 1-7).

Little doubting that Tipperary needed a fast start if they were going to drag this one from the fire and while the men in blue held Cork to a couple of points in the opening few minutes they failed to ignite the game with big scores.

Noel McGrath kept his side going forward with a trio of frees with points from Jason Forde and Morris keeping the game alive however a brace from Seamus Harnedy, two monsters from Coleman as well as more big scores from Lehane and Kingston had Cork on the cusp of the win with 15 minutes still on the clock. (2-24 to 1-16).

Things went from bad to worse for the Premier County with sub, Alan Flynn, seeing a straight red for an off the ball strike on Lehane – Tipperary in disarray with 10 still left to play.

A brilliant through ball from Tommy O’Connell set Fitzgibbon on his way and the Charleville man sent over a pinpoint pass to Newtownshandrum’s Timmy O’Mahony for the game’s fourth goal – Cork were rocking on and off the field.

Noel McGrath kept slotting over the frees to bring his final tally to 13, but on this day, in front of over 27,000 hurling fans, Cork came alive – and what a sight it was to behold.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; D Cahalane, C Joyce, M Coleman 0-3 (1f); D Fitzgibbon 1-0, L Meade; R O’Flynn 0-3, P Horgan 0-5 (1f. 1.65), C Lehane 0-8 (1f); S Kingston 0-4, S Harnedy 0-3, A Connolly 1-1 Subs: T O’Mahony 1-1 for P Horgan (44), T O’Connell for L Meade (56), J O’Connor 0-2 for R O’Flynn (60), G Millerick for R Downey and S Barrett for C Lehane (both 65)

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher 0-1f, C Morgan; D Quirke 0-1, S Kennedy, B Heffernan; C Stakelum 0-1, D McCormack; G Browne, N McGrath 0-13 (12f), M Breen; J Forde 0-5, M Kehoe, J Morris 1-2 Subs: A Flynn for B Heffernan and P Maher 0-1 for G Browne (both ht), J Quigley for C Barrett (inj) (39), C Bowe for M Breen (46), G O’Connor for D McCormack (68)

REFEREE: S Stack (Dublin)