Conor Curran strike sets Doneraile on their way to Avondhu JBFC final win over Shanballymore

WALSH’S PHAMACY JBFC 1 FINAL

Doneraile 1-8

Shanballymore 0-10

There was parish rivalry in this Walsh's Pharmacy JBFC (1) final at Mourneabbey on Saturday night when fellow parishioners Doneraile and Shanballymore clashed in the final.

Heavy rain prior to the game stopped, but conditions were a bit greasy all through. Cian Donlon placed Conor Curran for an early Doneraile point. In the fifth minute Eoin McHugh worked well for Jamie Sheedy who levelled.

In the 10th minute Conor Curran goaled for Doneraile who did well for the rest of the game. Eoin O'Regan (free) and David Sheedy exchanged a point. Impressive Kevin Sheehan with a very good point opened up a lead 1-3 to 0-2.

Shanballymore did well. Darragh Palmer soloed through and pointed before Eoin O'Regan pointed a free after a foul on Alan Sheedy. Cian Donlon added a point. At half time Doneraile were 1-4 to 0-4 clear.

On the resumption Jake Buckley soloed through and pointed. Eoin O'Regan free closed the gap to a single point 1-4 to 0-6. Bertie Kelleher had a great point for Doneraile following a four man attack.

They were a goal ahead soon after when Kevin Sheehan pointed 1-6 to 0-6. Doneraile edged four clear when Tony Flynn soloed upfield and pointed. In the 48th minute Eoin O'Regan landed a pointed free.

Two more points for Shanballymore by Eoin McHugh (free) and Darragh Palmer following a good solo run had the lead down to a point. Eoin O'Regan pointed from long range levelling 1-7 to 0-10.

The last seven minutes were very close and tense. Ben Cronin had the winning score for Doneraile in the 60th minute. Both sides were reduced to 14 players. In the end Doneraile held out for a great win.

They now completed a Junior B double as their hurlers already took the divisional title.

After the game John Roche Board Treasurer presented the cup to the winning captain Dan Walker amid scenes of great excitement amongst the large Doneraile following. Kevin Sheehan was named 'man of the match'.

DONERAILE: K Cotter, R Jones, A Woods, F Woods, S Ryan, D Walker (Capt) T Flynn 0-1, C Donlon 0-1, D Sheedy 0-1, C Sweeney, K Sheehan 0-2, B Kelleher 0-1, L O'Shea, C Curran 1-1, B Cronin 0-1 Subs: J Noonan for L O'Shea, P Sweeney for C Curran. M Stone for R Jones

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, P Fitzgerald, B Sheedy, J Fitzgerald, B O'Grady, M Burke, J Sheedy 0-1, S Lynch, D Palmer 0-2, J Buckley 0-1, E McHugh 0-1, S Looney, A Sheedy, E O'Regan 0-5 (0-4f), R Hallihan Subs: P Burke for R Hallihan, J Burke for J Buckley

REFEREE: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)