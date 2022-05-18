Competition heating up for Duhallow Junior ‘A’ Hurling League semi-final places

Dromtarriffe, Millstreet, Newmarket, Banteer and Kilbrin are best positioned to reach the semi-finals of the Duhallow Junior Hurling League

The Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League is taking shape, with the preliminary series of games scheduled to be completed by the end of May to be followed by two semi-finals.

Places are up grabs, with Dromtarriffe, Millstreet, Newmarket, Banteer and Kilbrin best positioned at this stage.

Dromtarriffe are setting the pace, 7 points from four starts. Hot on their heels are Millstreet, maximum points off three games played. Elsewhere, Newmarket are on 4 points (4 games), Banteer, 3 points (2 games), Kilbrin, 2 points (2 games) with both Freemount and Castlemagner waiting to get off the mark.

Dromtarriffe entertain Millstreet this Friday in a top of the table clash. That's a repeat from last season's JAHC Final where Dromtarriffe retained their title where they held the facility to shunt the momentum of the challengers. In fairness, Millstreet remained honest and committed all through the hour but a combination of wasteful shooting and resolute defending from Dromtarriffe decided the outcome.

With both sides currently down key personnel, it makes for an interesting battle, the pair look set for the last four, a win by either will act as encouragement.

Banteer are away to Castlemagner, the latter are pointless, having concentrated on football over recent weeks. For their part, Banteer are making progress, a creditable draw with Dromtarriffe followed by a victory over Millstreet in the Duhallow Cup semi-final, on that showing, Banteer look set to add a pair of league points.

Newmarket are home to Kilbrin, the pair require a return to challenge for a semi-final. Mixed form by Newmarket, narrowly pipped by Dromtarriffe offers encouragement while Kilbrin delivered a decent showing to Meelin in the Duhallow Cup but performed below par against Millstreet in their last league outing.