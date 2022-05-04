Comment: There’s no great mystery, Clare were simply superior to Cork

At the press conference after Cork’s loss to Clare Cork manager Kieran Kingston spoke about what a privilege it is for both players and management to be involved with the inter-county setup.

Kingston spoke glowingly about what an honour it is to represent Cork and how “gutted” his players and backroom team were at yet another loss this season.

With all that in mind, it is important not to over criticise what Cork are trying to achieve and resist jumping on the bandwagon of doom after what was another disappointing day for Cork last Sunday afternoon.

Cork have come in for some heavy comment in recent times with the style of play to the fore in any negative punditry.

The Rebels have adopted a running game that few in the industry believe can cope with what the likes of Limerick have to offer.

That said, Cork made it to the All-Ireland showpiece game in 2021 with Kingston’s particular brand of hurling.

After being destroyed by the afore mentioned All Ireland champions in their opening game of this championship season, Cork went to Thurles last Sunday with negative commentary from all quarters still buzzing in their ears.

The manager had two weeks to see what he could do to reverse the disappointment of that opening day defeat with the line-up and the tactics picked for the day sure to be forensically examined by the experts of the game as soon as the final whistle blew.

To his credit, Kingston did ring the changes with last year’s goal threat, Jack O’Connor brought in to add some firepower to the front three.

The manager also chose to go with his son Shane, the veteran Seamus Harnedy, Blarney’s Shane Barrett and Robbie O’Flynn, not the most radical of selections, but still enough to bring some off field optimism – no Conor Cahalane was a bit of a surprise, but with Alan Connolly waiting in the wings there was potential from the bench.

In the middle Ger Millerick was named with Darragh Fitzgibbon, but in truth it was Mark Coleman that played in the battleground zone – the manager still choosing to use the Cork captain out of his natural wing-back position.

At the back, Robert Downey got the poison chalice of number three with Ciaran Joyce selected at centre back. Tim O’Mahony retained his number five position – all in all, enough positional and personnel changes to suggest that Kingston was preparing to adapt.

Well, if the line-up didn’t scream lessons learned, the style of play from the back definitely did as Cork avoided running from the back instead choosing to get the sliotar up the field far quicker, which it would seem was in direct response to Cork’s struggles at the back against the Treaty men two weeks earlier.

So, with all the alterations what went wrong against Clare? Well, the Banner were just better than Cork on the day. The men in yellow flew from the traps, hit Cork from close in and from distance – happy to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points rather than looking for majors.

Cork’s decision to move the ball quickly from the rear backfired as the forwards seemed unable to hold possession so every time the ball was cleared from Joyce and co it came back in double quick time, Tony Kelly doing wreck out the field.

Cork’s forwards were collectively caged by a Clare defensive set that just kept squeezing the life from players like O’Connor and Kingston with Horgan man marked throughout the game.

Cork did get joy when Connolly came into the game – the Blackrock man bagging 1-1 and ending Rory Hayes’ dominance at the rear.

Cork’s reliance on Horgan for scores also restricted their chances of success. The Glen Rovers man was one of only six starters that scored and the only from the full-forward line.

Compare that to Clare’s spread where only one player from five to 15 didn’t score – and that was centre-back John Conlon. Another statistic that needs to be referenced is that only one of Clare’s scorers from midfield on didn’t bag multiple points.

Aside from all that mind numbing statistical drudgery Clare also looked far more comfortable on the day – they looked like a side that wanted the win more – they looked like a side that knew they could win – they looked like a side intent on winning.

In the Rebel camp, plenty players not picking up their markers, far too many players struggling with confidence and collectively the side just looked flat.

You can't say that Cork don't put in the hours - because they do. They do the hard work on and off the field but in truth the men in red looked like a beaten docket for most of last Sunday's game and because of that performance the side that made it all the way to last year’s All Ireland Final are now standing on the precipice of failing to get out of Munster – surely a red line for most Cork hurling fans.

Cork head to Walsh Park the weekend after next with a win the only result that will do. Cork need other results to go their way too if they are to emerge from the province and while the clever money is now against that happening it would be foolish to say at this stage it won’t happen – sport can throw up some savage comebacks – but if Cork manage to survive than this would be one of the most savage comebacks of them all.