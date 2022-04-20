Comment: Cork’s best hand nowhere near strong enough to trump the Treaty

Limerick must have known what was coming as they headed to Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday afternoon.

A side hurting from last year’s All Ireland Final awaited – a side that had performed well in the league – a side that wanted to upset the odds and inflict some damage on Limerick’s hopes of retaining their provincial crown.

The Treaty men also were about to take on a large, mainly hostile crowd, looking to see if the downfall of the best team in the land could be orchestrated by men in red.

As it happened Cork got the start they would have wanted. 1-2 inside a couple of minutes and the Rebels were on the march. That was, however, until the men in green got going. Diarmuid Byrnes inflicting three long range points on Cork in the blink of an eye.

Cork responded, kept in front, lost a cheap goal, but still were well in it. Roll on the last couple of minutes in the first half and the old problems began to rear their ugly heads once more. Cork looked suspect at the back and struggled to get the ball out of defence and got turned over seemingly at will.

The second goal for the All Ireland Champions summed most of Cork’s defensive woes up in a flash. Three defenders had the ball, all three turned back for help, all three were found wanting. Limerick turned the ball over and the rest is history. Aaron Gillane punished them harshly.

From a position of strength Cork found themselves behind at the interval. The change in dynamic was significant. Credit to Cork they came out again, levelled things up with a flurry of scores, but you could feel that Limerick were just biding their time.

When the Green Machine got going Cork were just blown away. Strength all over the pitch with proven winners in every position, and a disregard for what Cork were trying to do to them that screamed arrogance, but in truth was just class. Limerick have class everywhere.

Another hefty humbling at the feet of Limerick will do little or nothing for Cork’s confidence as they now look to bounce back and try to secure one of the three All Ireland spots up for grabs in Munster.

So where did it all go wrong? Cork showed in glimpses what they can do when left play. The first five minutes of each half gave an idea of what manager Kieran Kingston wants to see, but it was all too brief to make a difference.

In those two five minute spells Cork bagged 1-6 without reply, but still lost out in the end by 11 points – a 20 point turnaround in 60 minutes of hurling.

Cork’s ability to hurt Limerick was cut off at the knees. Defenders weren’t left come forward unchallenged, midfielders and wing-backs were hassled and harried out of the game, while the forwards were just bullied by touch-close defending that gave little or no opportunity to hurt from open play.

Cork’s running game was shut down, their short game was interrupted over and over again and the options for the boys at the back when looking forward were just not there.

Hence the continued turning back to what should have been the safety of the keeper, but what turned out to be more like sniper alley. Limerick picking off defenders with the ball at will.

On the other side, Limerick were just fantastic. They waited for Cork to emerge from deep and picked them off over and over again. Limerick’s powerful squad, full of hugely talented and committed players are a joy to watch. The Munster Champions play the game on the edge and on this day didn’t cross the line once – the only cards came late on – one for each side.

Limerick’s tenacity in the tackle was something that seemed to shock Cork’s young stars. Every time a Cork player got held up there were three or four Limerick players around them, and that happened over and over again. Cork’s players were suffocated on the ball.

Limerick weren’t perfect though. 17 wides annoyed their manager after the game, but with so much possession and a strong wind in play it was no wonder that the winners hit more wides than their opponents, probably the only statistic that favoured the home side on the day.

Cork now need to, yet again, go back to the drawing board when it comes to playing this Limerick side. Cork are nowhere near having the measure of the Treaty side and will be suffering after yet another disappointing defeat.

That said, there is a long way to go in this championship yet so perhaps losing to Limerick early on isn’t the worst thing that could happen.

Cork now look to Thurles and a matchup in two weeks against a Clare side that may well smell some blood in the water. Realistically, Cork are in a three way battle with Tipperary and Clare for the third spot – the side that wins twice likely to be the one that goes through.

If Cork are to succeed this season they need a Plan B. They need to find somewhere to turn when that Limerick and Waterford style of high pressure overruns them.

Kingston will need to turn around a ship that seems to be holed below the waterline. Opposition see Cork as soft. They see them as a side than can be muscled off the ball and, we suspect, they see them as a side that can be high on tempo but fickle when the pressure comes on.

Cork need to win against Clare next time out or we suspect their chances of progression in 2022 will be all but done. However, even if the Rebels can overturn the Banner the issues that yet again came to the fore on Sunday won’t have gone away.

Right now in the championship, we suspect, Cork can’t beat Limerick. Aside from 10 minutes of dominance Limerick held all the aces on Sunday. The same aces the held in the All Ireland of 2021 as it happens.

Cork have shown their hand and unfortunately for them, right now, it just doesn’t stack up.