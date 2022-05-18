Comment: Cork show their reserves of strength and resolve in Waterford

Well, just when you think all is lost Cork’s senior hurlers go and do something like that.

Last Sunday’s heroics in Walsh Park against a highly fancied Waterford side have rocked the already tight and unpredictable Munster Championship to its foundations.

Heading into last weekend’s do-or-die clash, Cork looked to be in a bad way. No points from two games with the walls closing in on all sides, Cork were up against it and seemingly on their way out of what had been a compelling 2022 competition.

But as it turned out, the story of this season was far from written for Kieran Kingston and his men as Cork dug deep to record a hugely impressive, significant and perhaps even, a season-saving win.

From the outside, Cork came into the game in grim shape. Low on confidence, low on self-belief and obviously low on points but one attribute that the team apparently had in spades was a will to win, a backs to the wall mentality that saw them push past the side most thought likely would challenge Limerick’s dominance.

As it turned out, Cork’s fight was as good as their bite and the Leesiders are now one win away from making it through the landmine riddled Munster Championship.

Little doubting from the off that the boys in red were not going to lay down for a Waterford side that had not been beaten at home under Liam Cahill. Waterford got the better start, but Cork hung in there, trusted the process and ultimately held the day.

From the keeper to the bench Cork were better than they had been in all year. Patrick Collins in goal saw his puck-outs go to hand while his ability to stop goal-bound efforts also paid dividends on the day. The keeper also managed to hit the target from deep, inspirational from Cork’s number one.

At the back, Seán O’Donoughue, Robert Downey and Damien Cahalane all had their best games in a while with O’Donoughue in particular showing just what a talented defender he is.

Ahead of the full-back line, Niall O’Leary did well against Austin Gleeson (no mean feat), with Ciarán Joyce and Mark Coleman also putting in serious shifts. Joyce was brilliant at centre-back, while Coleman showed yet again why he is already an All-Star at number seven.

Like Meade’s introduction in midfield was hugely significant and allowed his partner, Darragh Fitzgibbon the space to rampage forward – Fitzgibbon back to his best on this day.

With so much good work done at the rear, it was only fitting that Cork’s attackers did their bit on the day and credit to all those chosen to take the game to the Waterford defenders they did really well.

Robbie O’Flynn, Seamus Harnedy and Shane Barrett held the half forward line with Harnedy in particular showing everything that Cork fans have been missing from the East Cork man. Five points and a Man of the match display from Harnedy and cork were as good as home.

In the corners, Conor Lehane was magnificent, as was two goal hero Alan Connolly at 15. Patrick Horgan claimed the record as the highest scorer in championship history but was replaced by Tim O’Mahony at full-forward – O’Mahony may well have a new found role within this Cork team.

The final piece in what was a very successful jigsaw was the introduction of Shane Kingston. The Douglas attacker may well have had a genuine grievance at not getting a starting berth, but yet again, when called upon, the corner-forward delivered in spades.

Manager Kingston deserves credit for the changes he made last Sunday and the way that he allowed his side express themselves. Cork were brilliant in the tackle, defended on mass and looked much more comfortable with the chosen style of play than they have been in recent games.

On the other side of the pitch Waterford looked good the other day and on many other occasions they may well have won this encounter, but to say that they were a little taken aback by what Cork brought to the table would be a little bit of an understatement.

Waterford would have insisted that they knew what Cork were going to bring to the table but to be fair why would they. Cork were really poor in the league final of six weeks ago and have shown nothing since that day so all things considered there is no reason to suggest that the Déise were going to have anything other than a successful day at the office.

Waterford were caught for two goals, looked to be chasing shadows for long periods and all when the dust settles will be really disappointed with their showing on the day – Liam Cahill’s most disappointing day of the year at the helm by a long way.

Cork may well have fallen onto their strongest setup, or perhaps the improvement is more of a considered design change, but either way the Leesiders will need to show the same level of intent and confidence with and without the ball as they look to progress.

Cork have now shown the hurling world just what they are capable off when the pressure is on, but all concerned will need to follow that up next weekend as Tipperary still stand in the way of Cork progressing through the backdoor.