Collins provides Cork kick to see off champions Kilkenny and set up final with Galway

Hannah Looney of Cork gets away from Katie Nolan and Katie Power, right, of Kilkenny during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final. Photo by Sportsfile

Orla Cronin of Cork is shown the red card by referee John Dermody during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final. Photo by Sportsfile

Cork 0-15

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final

Kilkenny 1-11

Paudie Murray explained the decision to leave out skipper Linda Collins as a requirement for impetus from his bench and that call proved a masterstroke, as the Courcey Rovers forward was a danger for all 14 minutes of her involvement, concluding with a dramatic winner as the clock just wound into the fourth and final minute of injury time.

It was a stunning conclusion to a riveting affair that Cork dominated for the most part, the wonderful Chloe Sigerson shooting five points as they led by double scores, 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time.

They looked in cruise control until Mary O’Connell’s 44th minute goal suddenly woke Kilkenny from their reverie and the champions would register four of the next five points to move two clear in what seemed a definitive period of dominance.

Cork’s response was notable however, Orla Cronin and Fiona Keating drawing them level and not even the 57th minute dismissal of Cronin following an altercation with Grace Walsh could deny them, as Collins joined Julia White and Orla Cotter in the annals of Rebel rousers that inflicted injury-time agony on the Cats in recent years.

“It was unfortunate on Linda in one way that she didn't start but we put a lot of thought into it,” explained Murray.

“We wanted an impact off of her and I think we got it. I think it panned out quite well. We looked at probably over the last two years, we didn’t get a kick towards the end of games. I think last year, we felt if we had someone to come in with 10 or 15 minutes to go, we probably would have come out winners.”

On the red card for Cronin, the Cork manager professed to not have seen the incident but felt that Katrina Mackey should have had a penalty when Meighan Farrell came from nowhere to deny the full-forward a goal.

“I thought our first half was good, but our third quarter killed us. We spoke about a lot of things during the week and I think some of them went out the window. That 15 minutes really annoyed us. But I suppose Kilkenny were always going to have their period of dominance so I thought we showed great composure and great character. I think the team is starting to develop its own character.

“We have had big characters in the dressing-room that have left over the last number of years - the likes of Aoife (Murray), Gemma (O’Connor), Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery and Orla Cotter. It takes a small bit of time for a new team to develop a new personality in the dressing-room and new characters. I think they are starting to do that.

“This is a very young team. Ciara O’Sullivan is 19, Fiona Keating 20, we have a lot in around the 21/22 years. This is a big day out for them. I thought we managed it very well.”

Cork will play Galway – 1-13 to 0-12 winners over Tipperary in the first semi-final in Croke Park yesterday – in the All-Ireland final in two weeks, on Sunday, September 12.

SCORERS

CORK: O Cronin 0-6(5fs); C Sigerson 0-5 (1f); K Mackey, F Keating, S McCarthy, L Collins 0-1 each

KILKENNY: D Gaule 0-7(fs); M O’Connell 1-0; K Power 0-2; K Doyle, K Nolan 0-1 each

CORK: A Lee, P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy, H Looney, A Thompson, C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan, A O’Connor, O Cronin, K Mackey. Sub: L Collins for O’Sullivan (50)

KILKENNY: A Norris, M Teehan, C Dormer, D Tobin, K Doyle, M Farrell, C Phelan, D Gaule, G Walsh, M Walsh, K Nolan, M O’Connell, S Fitzgerald, K Power, A Doyle. Subs: L Murphy for Fitzgerald (38), N Deely for Teehan (48), M Kenneally for A Doyle (55)

REFEREE: John Dermody (Westmeath)