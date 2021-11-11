Collins’ goal helps 12-man Freemount hold off Éire Óg

Paidí Collins blasts home Freemount's goal against Eire Og in the County JBHC quarter-final at Donoughmore. Photo by John Tarrant

INTER-DIVISIONAL COUNTY JBHC QUARTER-FINAL

Freemount 1-14

Eire Óg 1-10

Victory for Freemount but they made it difficult for themselves on overcoming Éire Óg in a tough inter-divisional County Junior B Hurling Championship quarter-final in Donoughmore.

The best of the play surfaced in the opening half with a series of excellent scores at either end, a feisty enough affair surfaced during the second spell with a number of red cards flashed by match Shane Hodgins.

And though Freemount with 12 players on the field, they weathered a storm of intensity that Éire Og offered during the latter stages. By the end of the hour, Freemount emmerged the better side, showing more composure in their play and held a scoring ace with Paidí Collins helping himself to a 1-9 tally.

The Mid Cork side enjoyed a productive start with James O'Shea, Adam O'Connor and Ross McCarthy prominent and enjoying lead points to Brian Kirwan, Rian and Brian O'Shea. That presented Freemount with an early test of their composure, in fairness, they rose to the challenge with points to Paidí Collins and Kevin O'Connor.

Éire Óg answered back on well taken points from a Cathal Murphy point off a sideline and O'Connor to force parity. Steadily Freemount took a grip on the proceedings through the key contributions of Jack Walsh, Cathal Broderick, Shane O'Callaghan, Jason Ballentyne and Tommy Nunan.

Indeed, there was much to admire to Freemount's game confirmed on a well worked goal, Denis Curtin, the provider for Collins to pounce and net. Follow up points left Freemount favourably positioned to lead 1-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

Though Éire Óg resumed with a point to substitute Seamus Lordan, Freemount consolidated their position with back to back points to Kevin O'Connor. Underfoot conditions played a part to a stop start second spell as both sides lost a player.

Still Freemount enjoyed the upperhand with Collins and Jason Ballentyne adding points and looking good. During the latter stages, tensions festered with Freemount losing players and Éire Óg also down a man before Kirwan netted a goal from a free.

That forced Freemount batten down the hatches, a four point cushion good enough to secure progress to a semi final clash against Belgooly.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey; B Carroll, J Walsh, C Broderick; S O'Callaghan, J Ballentyne 0-1, M Ballentyne; M O'Callaghan 0-1, T Nunan; P Curtin, M McSweeney, K O'Connor 0-3; P Collins 1-9 (0-8f), D Curtin, D Collins. Subs: S Fehin for M O'Callaghan, D O'Flynn for M McSweeney, S Curtin for S Fehin.

ÉIRE ÓG: C Keane; S O'Connor, J O'Shea, D Brennan; S O'Donovan, A O'Connor 0-1, C Kidney; R McCarthy, W McCarthy; B Kirwan 1-4f, J McCarthy 0-1, B O'Shea 0-1; R O'Shea 0-1, C Sheehan, C Murphy 0-1 sideline. Subs: S Lordan 0-1 for C Murphy, C Sheehan for D Brennan.

Referee: S Hodgins (Erins Own).