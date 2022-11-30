Clyda Rovers hurlers see off Killavullen to set up U-21 final against Kilworth

AVONDHU UNDER-21 ‘B' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Clyda Rovers 1-13

Killavullen 0-11

Clyda Rovers progressed to meet Kilworth in this year’s Under 21 BHC final after they ran out deserving winners over Killavullen in the semi final at Glantane on Saturday. The game was played in heavy conditions due to the constant rain in recent days.

The opening stages saw the sides level at 0-1 apiece before Clyda Rovers struck for the only goal of the game in the eighth minute when a delivery by Cormac O'Reilly was finished to the net by Sean O'Sullivan. Killavullen regrouped well from this set back with Seamus O'Mahony and Colm Looney having a point each by the 12th minute to come within two points 1-2 to 0-3 – the Clyda Rovers second point coming by Cian Walsh.

However as the half went on the better balanced Mourneabbey side set the tone with Sean Kelly, Aidan Walsh, Eoin Walsh, Kevin Graham, Rhys Deane, David Walsh, Ben Nyhan, Conor Corbett, Cian Walsh and Sean O'Sullivan to the fore. Three points on the spin by Ben Nyhan (2) and Luke Brophy moved Clyda Rovers 1-5 to 0-3 in front by the 19th minute. Moments later they were dealt a blow when they had a player sent to the line with Killavullen making full use of the numerical advantage for the rest of the half.

Jamie Magner pointed a free and in the 24th minute Magner picked up possession from a Killavullen puckout to score a great point from long range 1-5 to 0-5. In the run up to the break scores were at a premium. In injury time Clyda Rovers completed the first half scoring when a long free by Conor Corbett dropped short with Cian Walsh quick to react to score a late point that helped his side hold a 1-6 to 0-5 lead at the interval.

On the changeover Clyda Rovers were quick off the mark with key forwards Conor Corbett and Ben Nyhan having early points to extend their lead to 1-8 to 0-5. Killavullen stayed in touch when Michael O'Connor scored a great point from out near the sideline in the 35th minute but in truth they were to find scores hard to come by in this half to have any chance of getting back into contention. From there to the 56th minute Jamie Magner (4) Ben Nyhan (3) and Sean O'Sullivan swapped points as Clyda maintained their five point cushion 1-12 to 0-10.

In the closing moments Sean O'Sullivan and Michael Cagney added late points for either side but there was no denying Clyda Rovers their place in the final against Kilworth.

CLYDA ROVERS: B Deane, A Walsh, S Kelly, N Burke, P Ryan, E Walsh, K Graham,, R Deane, D Walsh, L Brophy 0-1 B Nyhan 0-6f, C O'Reilly 0-1, C Walsh 0-2, C Corbett 0-1, S O'Sullivan 1-2. Subs: A Kelly for K Graham (inj) D Cronin for L Brophy, G Deane for C Walsh, K Buckley for P Ryan, C Murphy for S O'Sullivan.

KILLAVULLEN: E O'Hanlon, C Brennan, R Barry, J Cagney, S Bartley, B Cotter, F Magner, M Cagney 0-1, K Lane, S Palmer, L Fox, C Looney 0-1, J Magner 0-7 (6f), M O'Connor 0-1, S O'Mahony 0-1. Subs: R O'Regan for S Palmer, B Cotter for M O'Connor (inj).

Referee: John O'Leary (Mallow)