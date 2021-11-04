Clyda Rovers advance to JAHC final at battling Dromina’s expense

HIBERNIAN HOTEL JAHC SEMI-FINAL

Clyda Rovers 2 -17

Dromina 1-13

A strong second half showing by Clyda Rovers helped them on their way to this Sunday Hibernian Hotel JAHC final when they ran out worthy winners over Dromina in the semi final at Glantane on Wednesday evening.

The opening stages saw Dromina start in a very determined manner with Davy Jones unerring from frees as they moved into a 0-4 to 1-0 lead by the eight minute – the Clyda Rovers goal came when a free by David Walsh dropped short with Daniel O'Callaghan first to react to finish to the net from a tight angle.

As the half went on the Clyda Rovers challenge grew in stature. Two pointed frees by the impressive Kevin Coffey edged them in front in the 18th minute. Then came another good spell by Dromina with Conor Shanahan, Brian Buckley and Luke Morrissey doing well and four points in quick succession by Davy Jones (three) and Brian Buckley saw them restore a 0-8 to 1-2 lead by the 24th minute.

In the run up to the break Clyda Rovers struck for a vital score a minute later. A delivery by David Walsh was gathered by Daniel O'Callaghan and he was upended in the square and a penalty awarded that Kevin Coffey converted to force level at 2-2 to 0-8. Dromina's response was instant. From the puck-out by keeper Eoin Finn, Diarmuid Buckley gained possession and score a great point from out near the sideline.

At the other end Kevin Coffey with a free had them tied for the last time. Further pressure before half time saw Coffey add another point from a free while David Walsh picked up possession from a Conor Roche puckout in stoppage time and soloed through to score a great point as the Rovers held a 2-5 to 0-9 interval lead.

On the changeover Clyda Rovers set out their straight from the offset. Kevin Coffey turned in a superb display, while others to impress included David Walsh, James Buckley Kenneth Fitzgerald, Daniel O'Callaghan, Eoin Walsh, Chris Buckley and substitute Darragh Buckley. Their dominance was reflected as they moved 2-9 to 0-9 clear by the 40th minute.

Over the next couple of minutes Davy Jones (2) Chris Buckley and Darragh Buckley had points as the Rovers maintained a six point cushion 2-11 to 0-11. Two more frees by Kevin Coffey made it a 2-13 to 0-11 by the 51st minute. Dromina to their credit refused to give in. Davy Jones gave them a lifeline when he finished a free to the net in the 53rd minute as they reduced the margin to 2-14 to 1-13 with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Try as they might Dromina were unable to get any closer with Clyda Rovers finishing in a flurry with Kevin Coffey (2) and David Walsh adding points as they ran out deserving winners.

CLYDA ROVERS: Conor Roche, Ben O'Connor, Conor Flanagan, Aidan Walsh, Cormac O'Reilly, Kenneth Fitzgerald, Garry Deane, David Walsh (0-2), James Buckley, Niall Hanley, Chris Buckley (0-1), Eoin Walsh, Sean O'Connor, Daniel O'Callaghan (1-0), Kevin Coffey (1-12, 9f, 1 pen) Subs: Darragh Buckley (0-1) for Garry Deane, Colin Kelly for Chris Buckley (inj), Luke Brophy for Sean O'Connor,

DROMINA: Eoin Finn, Conor Shanahan, Ger Hayes, Billy Naughton, Paddy Hassett, Brian Buckley (0-1), Jonathan Jordan, Paddy Burke, Diarmuid Buckley (0-1), Kieran Aherne, Luke Morrissey, Kieran Cagney, Richard Morrissey, Kevin O'Callaghan, Davy Jones (1-11, 1-9f) Subs: Ben O'Connor for Kevin O'Callaghan, Mark Buckley for Kieran Aherne, Joe Brennan for Ger Hayes (inj), Kieran Aherne for Richard Morrissey, Kevin O'Callaghan for Diarmuid Buckley (inj)

REFEREE: Colm Maher (Buttevant)