Clubs votes for new County Premier Junior grade

Cork GAA club delegates delivered the green light to county premier junior A championship grades for 2022/23. The radical overhaul comes after the split season of inter-county level up to late July coupled with Munster deadlines meant only a total of seven weekends were available for the completion of both Junior A Football and Hurling Championships within the Divisions.

From the past year, Cork comprised of 92 junior A football clubs and 74 in hurling that battled their way through divisions and progressed to county and provincial campaigns.

But for 2022, just 12 teams will vie for a County Premier Junior A Hurling title with the winner representing Cork in Munster with a similar format in football from 2023.

A majority of clubs agreed that the traditional championships were unworkable given the timeframe to complete and a number of solutions were considered with Option B favoured by most clubs.

In hurling, the lowest Intermediate grade will be renamed as Premier Junior, the fifth grade ranking in the county. Up to late 2021, a plan entailed the dropping of the Lower hurling grade with the clubs returning to divisional action, now the teams will remain under the county umbrella, albeit ranked premier Junior.

Slightly different in football, a new fifth tier will be added from 2023 and named as "Premier Junior Football.

This football grade is set to comprise teams formed by the bottom four teams in Intermediate A football in 2022 along with the eight Divisional JAFC winners from 2022.

This concept addresses the issue of Urhan having no championship games in the Beara Division, they will automatically be graded premier junior as divisional winners. Going forward, there will be five grades under the County Board, "Premier Senior" (12 teams), "Senior A" (12 teams), "Premier Intermediate" (12 teams), "Intermediate A" (12 teams) and "Premier Junior" (12 teams).

Interestingly , the 12 teams involved in the 2022 Premier Junior Hurling include All Ireland Junior Finalists Ballygiblin in the company of Kilbrittain, Glen Rovers, Ballygarvan, Tracton, Argideen Rangers, Milford, Barryroe, Dripsey, St. Finbarr’s, St. Catherine’s and Russell Rovers.

The 2022 Junior A football Championship will continue its long serving formula for one last season, taking priority in the divisions in late summer to allow winners complete the County stages in time for this season’s Munster campaign.

Delegates favoured Option B, the fifth-tier premier junior grade, the proposal receiving 120 votes ahead of 99 for Option A entailing the intermediate A championships to be renamed premier junior in both hurling and football, the fourth grade in. Option C, retaining the status quo, received just 14 votes.

Aside from the twelve Premier Junior sides, the traditional divisional championship will continue in terms of determining a county JAFC/JAHC winner but a passage into the Munster series will no longer be an added prize.