Cloughduv see off Lisgoold in Cork IAHC semi-final thriller

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAHC SEMI-FINAL

Cloughduv 1-29

Lisgoold 3-18

AET

Cloughduv are just 60 minutes away from a place in the PIHC after seeing off Lisgoold in the IAHC semi-final in Riverstown on Friday night. From the off it was clear that this was going to be a tight affair as neither side gave an inch from the first whistle.

For the victors, Brian Verling proved to be the star of the show with 11 points and the goal that would ultimately decide the game. Midfielder Kevin Walsh, attacker Jason Mannix and some brilliant play and three magnificent scores from Mark Walsh helped Cloughduv to what looked like a win in normal time.

For Lisgoold, Liam O’Shea was the main scoring threat with John Cashman solid at the back. Goals from Mark Hegarty and Diarmuid Healy also had a huge impact on the game with a huge point from Lisgoold captain John Cronin securing a draw in normal time.

This game was in the balance right from the start as both sets of players went in search of success for their respective sides. A trio of frees from O’Shea had Lisgoold up by the minimum with about 10 on the clock – little or nothing to indicate a winner at that stage.

O’Shea would add another brace before the break with a point from Cashman rounding off what would end up being a poor tally for the vanquished side. Nine wides in the opening 30 going a long way to Lisgoold’s disappointing first half score.

Cloughduv, for their part, were much more efficient with their chances, slotting over 14 times with just four wides to their collective names in the first half – a half that went on for 38 minutes thanks to a long injury break for a serious injury to Cloughduv midfielder Ken Walsh.

Mark Walsh and Verling dominating the scoring in the opening half. Cloughduv lead by 0-14 to 0-06 at the break. The goals from Hegarty and Healy brought Lisgoold back into the tie in the second half and they led by one at the three-quarter mark – 2-10 to 0-15.

The final 15 minutes was a genuinely exciting spell with neither side conceding an inch. The scoreboard was level in that period on six occasions – the last of those being as the ref blew the final whistle – a replay would have been fair – but extra time was a must.

Clougduv would dominate the next 20 minutes with Verling’s goal looking to be the score that would decide the fixture but yet again, Lisgoold showed they were up for the fight and a late goal from O’Shea goal sparked a comeback – a comeback that would ultimately just fall short.

Heartbreak for Lisgood – joy for Cloughduv – deserved winners on the day.

CLOUGHDUV: C Crowley; L Kelleher, B Ahern, O O’Driscoll; S Curzon, C O’Driscoll, E Clifford; A Murphy 0-3, K Walsh 0-1; W Ahern 0-2, J Mannix 0-2, M Verling 0-4; M Walsh 0-4, B Verling 1-11 (8f, 1.6), C Ryan Subs: E Moynihan for K Walsh (12), P Buckley for B Ahern (50), S O’Donoghue for C Ryan (51), C Canty 0-1 for J Mannix (60), J Devine 0-1 for M Walsh (74)

LISGOOLD: C Cronin; J Hegarty, C Cashman 0-1, C O’Shea; K Cashman, C Hickey 0-1, J Cronin 0-2; C Scanell, J Ryan; T Savage, L O’Shea 1-8 (6f, 1.65), D Healy 1-1; J O’Driscoll 0-2, J Cashman, M Hegarty 1-3 Subs: I Walsh for C O’Shea (32), C O’Brien for T Savage (h-t), C Hallahan for J Ryan (56), L Walsh for J O’Driscoll (57), J Ryan for L Walsh (69), J O’Driscoll for C O’Brien (69)

REFEREE: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown)