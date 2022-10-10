Cloughduv boss Ray Delaney pulls no punches after final defeat to Dungourney

They had the chances to win the game, but Cloughduv manager Ray Delaney pulled no punches when reflecting on Cloughduv’s performance.

He felt they failed to produce anything close to their full potential, and that they were beaten by a ‘far better’ Dungourney side on the day.

“I’m lost for words really, it just didn’t go according to plan for us, but that’s not meant to take anything away from Dungourney’s triumph,’ he insisted.

“We scored 13 points, which is the least we scored in any game over the past two years, and, realistically you can’t expect to win a county final with a return like that.

“I thought we played well enough in the first-half, we had three goal-chances which we didn’t take in the opening few minutes.

“We didn’t avail of another early in the second-half, and each one of the saves made by the Dungourney goalkeeper gave their whole team a big lift.

“The bottom line is you have to take your chances in a county final, and I think we had about 14 or fifteen wides in all, which tells its own story.”

Again Delaney was at pains to point out that Dungourney were worthy winners, stating part of the reason why the Cloughduv forwards misfired so badly was because they were put under pressure by the East-Cork side’s defence.

“I suppose you could say we made their goalie look like an All-Star, but it’s hard to understand where it all went wrong for us, because we were very hopeful coming up here today.

“We had been in good shape all season, we beat Dungourney in the round-robin series, but I suppose it’s hard to beat a team for a second time in the same championship.

“It left Dungourney with something to avenge, and, in fairness, they also reached the final with impressive credentials, losing just one game along the way.”

It was Cloughduv’s second defeat in a premier intermediate final since they lifted the county intermediate ‘A’ title at Russell Rovers’ expense in 2018.

Delaney pointed out they lost another county final in 2015 when Dungourney put them to the sword in the junior decider, suggesting they are becoming a bit of a bogey team for the Mid-Cork men at this stage.

“Thay appear to have the hex on us alright, but, as I see it, the most disappointing thing about today is that we didn’t do ourselves justice, so we can have no complaints about the result.”